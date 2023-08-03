Thebe Magugu is elevating the classic Mzansi man with the introduction of the Heritage shirt to his brand.
The fashion designer today unveiled the nine different styles to complete his so-called "Couple Set" – his and hers coordinating sets. The latest release forms part of the "Mother and Child Project", featuring distinct motif by artist Phathu Nembilwi, as previously seen on his Heritage dress.
Worn on its own or a couples set, the shirt is made out of fine stretch cotton employing classic tailoring, making it the perfect fit for a style-conscious gent who appreciates the blending of culture, history and style.
The unique wardrobe must-haves are an ode to the nine South African cultures. The series celebrates the journey of African parenthood through the lens of the Xhosa, Zulu, Pedi, Venda, Tswana, Ndebele, Tsonga, Sotho and Swati cultures.
“It’s a unique South African quirk – the pageantry of arriving at an event as a singular unit through a carefully coordinated look for couples. However, the Heritage shirt and the accompanying Heritage dress stand quite strongly on their own, and I love that each item can take you from the office to a night out," said Magugu.
"The Thebe Magugu man enjoys classic silhouettes that celebrate ideas of culture and history, and this Heritage Shirt intersects those two quite well.”
Thebe Magugu unveils nine different styles to complete his 'Couple Set'
Image: Thulani Kubeka
