Champagne lovers toast to return of bubbles festival

Try these champagne-inspired cocktail recipes

13 May 2024 - 13:34
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Whether you call it cham-po-po or champers, bring on the good times with these champagne-inspired cocktail recipes
Image: supplied

Soak up the last drops of the summer season with a raised glass of refreshing champagne.   

Best served chilled, the bubbly jubilant drink is a favourite as a part of a zingy breakfast mimosa or golden kiss sundowner.

In the spirit of all things that sparkle, Joburg will welcome the return of the annual Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne and Bubbles Festival taking place at the Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg, this weekend. 

The melt-in-your-mouth festival of bubbles will showcase a thirst-quenching selection of SA's finest Cap Classique, Cava (Spanish classic sparkling wine), French champagne and fruity Italian Prosecco.  

Whether you call it cham-po-po or champers, bring on the good times with these champagne-inspired cocktail recipes:

 

Cap Classique Mojito

Cap Classique Mojito cocktail
Cap Classique Mojito cocktail
Image: supplied

The classic cocktail with a bubbly twist 

Ingredients 

  • 5 mint leaves 
  • 25ml rum 
  • juice of ½ a lime 
  • 1 tsp sugar syrup* 
  • a few dashes of bitters 
  • Cap Classique 
  • ice cubes  

Method 

  • Put a few ice cubes into a wine glass then lightly twist the mint leaves and drop into the glass.
  • Pour over the rum, lime, sugar syrup and bitters.
  • Stir very gently, then slowly top with the Cap Classique.

* Sugar Syrup is made by bringing one cup of water to a boil on the stove, then adding 1 cup sugar, lowering the heat and stirring until all the sugar has dissolved. Set aside and allow to cool before using. 

Sgroppino 

 

Sgroppino cocktail
Sgroppino cocktail
Image: supplied

A stunning drink that makes good use of Italian prosecco 

Ingredients 

  • 2 tsp lemon sorbet 
  • 1 tsp vodka 
  • Prosecco 

Method 

  • Put the lemon sorbet into the bottom of a champagne flute.
  • Pour over the vodka, then top with Prosecco.

French 75 

French 75 cocktail
French 75 cocktail
Image: supplied

A fancy cocktail that will impress your guests 

Ingredients 

  • 45ml gin  
  • 22ml fresh lemon juice 
  • 22ml sugar syrup 
  • 110ml Champagne  
  • Lemon peel, for garnish

Method 

  • Add gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup to a shaker filled with ice.
  • Shake until completely chilled then strain into a champagne flute.
  • Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist. 

North Pole 

North Pole cocktail
North Pole cocktail
Image: supplied

Guaranteed to keep the winter blues away! 

Ingredients 

  • Desiccated coconut  
  • Lime wedge 
  • ¼ cup coconut milk 
  • ¼ cup pineapple juice 
  • ½ cup frozen pineapple 
  • 120ml bubbly 

Method 

  • Spread out the coconut on a plate.
  • Rim two champagne flutes with a lime wedge, then dip into them in the coconut and set aside.
  • In a blender, add the coconut milk, pineapple juice, frozen pineapple and bubbly and blend until smooth.
  • Pour into your coconut-rimmed glasses.

Brunch Punch 

Brunch Punch
Brunch Punch
Image: supplied

Always best made in big batches as your guests will want more than one glass! 

Ingredients 

  • 2 cups orange juice 
  • 2 cups cranberry juice 
  • 2 cups vodka 
  • 1 bottle of bubbly 
  • 1 punnet of raspberries 
  • Fresh mint leaves 

Method 

  • Into a large bowl, add the orange juice, cranberry juice, vodka and bubbly and and stir to combine.
  • Ladle into Champagne coupe glasses and garnish with three raspberries skewered on a cocktail stick and a sprig of mint.
  • Serve. 

