Soak up the last drops of the summer season with a raised glass of refreshing champagne.
Best served chilled, the bubbly jubilant drink is a favourite as a part of a zingy breakfast mimosa or golden kiss sundowner.
In the spirit of all things that sparkle, Joburg will welcome the return of the annual Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne and Bubbles Festival taking place at the Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg, this weekend.
The melt-in-your-mouth festival of bubbles will showcase a thirst-quenching selection of SA's finest Cap Classique, Cava (Spanish classic sparkling wine), French champagne and fruity Italian Prosecco.
Whether you call it cham-po-po or champers, bring on the good times with these champagne-inspired cocktail recipes:
Cap Classique Mojito
Champagne lovers toast to return of bubbles festival
Try these champagne-inspired cocktail recipes
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
The classic cocktail with a bubbly twist
Ingredients
Method
* Sugar Syrup is made by bringing one cup of water to a boil on the stove, then adding 1 cup sugar, lowering the heat and stirring until all the sugar has dissolved. Set aside and allow to cool before using.
Sgroppino
Image: supplied
A stunning drink that makes good use of Italian prosecco
Ingredients
Method
French 75
Image: supplied
A fancy cocktail that will impress your guests
Ingredients
Method
North Pole
Image: supplied
Guaranteed to keep the winter blues away!
Ingredients
Method
Brunch Punch
Image: supplied
Always best made in big batches as your guests will want more than one glass!
Ingredients
Method
