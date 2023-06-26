Bonnie Mbuli, Uncle Waffles, Busta Rhymes, Pabi Cooper, Davido and Ice Spice were some of the stars in attendance at this year's BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (early Monday morning local time).
Big winners of the night included Busta Rhymes for the Lifetime Achievement Award with SZA's SOS and Beyoncé's Renaissance as joined winners for Album of the Year. Below see some of the winning fashion looks on the pink carpet:
Bonnie Mbuli
SA actor Bonnie Mbuli set to star next in American drama series The Driver went for Barbiecore style. Mbuli shined in a glittering fuchsia cut-out gown by Jovani with adjacent train that flowed behind her.
Uncle Waffles, Bonnie Mbuli, Pabi Cooper turn up the heat at BET Awards
Image: LEON BENNETT
Uncle Waffles
Image: LEON BENNETT
Trading her bubbly one-stage persona for a subdued, yet elegant look, the eSwatini-born DJ shimmered in a silver crystal gown by local designer Ryan Keys. She completed the look with a delicate pearl necklace and bracelet set. Uncle Waffles was nominated for Best International Act, which went to Nigerian megastar Burna Boy.
Pabi Cooper
Image: Frazer Harrison
The Dali Wam hit-maker was nominated in the category Viewer’s Choice Best New International Act. She looked pretty in a custom electric pink gown with a dramatic tulle train.
K.O
Image: Frazer Harrison
Mr Cashtime channelled Afrocentric ease with a Basotho-inspired hat, black sweatshirt and patchwork trousers. The Sete muso was nominated for Best International Act.
Ice Spice
Image: LEON BENNETT
The Barbie World sensation as expected turned up the heat in a sheer black panelled lingerie. Covering the steamy number was a sheer mesh dress covering the bodice and flowing into a skirt.
Davido
Image: MARIO ANZUONI
The Afrobeat musician received great reviews for his performance at the main show. He also stunned in a turquoise suit, styled with chunky jewellery and crisp white sneakers.
