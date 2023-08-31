LIVE BLOG | Inferno rips through Joburg CBD building
A fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg's city centre, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.
City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson (ems) Robert Mulaudzi said early on Thursday, firefighters responded to a five-storey building at the corner of Alberts and Delvers Street in the Joburg CBD.
"On arrival, firefighters started to evacuate all the people out of the building while conducting Firefighting operations. Ten people were confirmed dead on the scene and 42 people were treated on the scene and later transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care," said Mulaudzi.
06:04 - 20 fatalities and 43 injured.
07:40 - 47 bodies recovered and 43 injured said EMS spokesperson Mulaudzi.
09:21 - The death toll in the inferno that ripped through a five-storey building has risen to 63.
Latest update 63 bodies recoverd and 43 injured still continuing with search and recovery operation— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) August 31, 2023
. @SowetanLIVE According to MMC of Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, the death toll in a fire in the Johannesburg CBD has risen to 63 & likely to increase. Over 43 other people have also been injured. It has been reported that the building caught fire early this morning around 1am. pic.twitter.com/bbS90gZ3R3— _Koena_Mashale_ (@Koena_xM) August 31, 2023
09:49 - City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele is has made her way to the scene of the fire. She comments that the City will assist affected families, whichever way they can. The death toll has risen to 64.
.@SowetanLIVE City of Johannesburg speaker, Colleen Makhubele at hijacked building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg CBD. Where the death toll of the fire has risen to 64 & likely to increase. Over 43 other people have also been injured. #JoburgUpdates #JoburgCBD pic.twitter.com/Mw4RrMpnHB— _Koena_Mashale_ (@Koena_xM) August 31, 2023
10:13 - City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson (ems) Robert Mulaudzi confirms death toll has risen to 73 with 52 injured.
Latest update is 73 fatalities and 52 injured still continuing with search and recovery operation— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) August 31, 2023
10:38 - One of the survivors of the blaze is seen being wheeled out to an awaiting ambulance.
One of the survivors of the fire that broke out in a five-storey building in the #JoburgCBD being wheeled into an ambulance.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) August 31, 2023
10:55 - More survivors of the fire have gathered close to the site of the inferno.
Survivors of a #fire that gutted a building in #Marshalltown during the early hours of Thursday.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) August 31, 2023
