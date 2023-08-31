×

LIVE BLOG | Inferno rips through Joburg CBD building

By Staff reporter - 31 August 2023 - 09:34

A fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg's city centre, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson (ems) Robert Mulaudzi said early on Thursday, firefighters responded to a five-storey building at the corner of Alberts and Delvers Street in the Joburg CBD. 

"On arrival, firefighters started to evacuate all the people out of the building while conducting Firefighting operations. Ten people were confirmed dead on the scene and 42 people were treated on the scene and later transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care," said Mulaudzi.

06:04 - 20 fatalities and 43 injured.

07:40 - 47 bodies recovered and 43 injured said EMS spokesperson Mulaudzi. 

09:21 - The death toll in the inferno that ripped through a five-storey building has risen to 63.

09:24 -

09:49 - City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele is has made her way to the scene of the fire. She comments that the City will assist affected families, whichever way they can. The death toll has risen to 64.

10:13 - City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson (ems) Robert Mulaudzi  confirms death toll has risen to 73 with 52 injured. 

10:38 - One of the survivors of the blaze is seen being wheeled out to an awaiting ambulance.

10:55 - More survivors of the fire have gathered close to the site of the inferno.

