LIVE BLOG | Inferno rips through Joburg CBD building

A fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg's city centre, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson (ems) Robert Mulaudzi said early on Thursday, firefighters responded to a five-storey building at the corner of Alberts and Delvers Street in the Joburg CBD.

"On arrival, firefighters started to evacuate all the people out of the building while conducting Firefighting operations. Ten people were confirmed dead on the scene and 42 people were treated on the scene and later transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care," said Mulaudzi.

06:04 - 20 fatalities and 43 injured.

07:40 - 47 bodies recovered and 43 injured said EMS spokesperson Mulaudzi.

09:21 - The death toll in the inferno that ripped through a five-storey building has risen to 63.