Even Gen Z – interesting to note that this crop was born between 1997 and 2012 – can’t get enough of the Teanet fever. Those between 23 and 27 account to 19% of his listenership, while those between 18 and 22 make up 14%.
Listeners in the 44 to 60 age group ranked last with 12%, while 72% overall consumers of Teanet’s music are male.
The top 5 to listen to his music are unsurprisingly South Africans at the top, but surprisingly followed by UK then Botswana, Netherlands and Mozambique. Completing the top 10 are Germany, US, France, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
After Ka Valungu – African Vibe PT 2, other popular songs by Teanet on the streaming platform are Thokoloshi, Matswele, Khoma Maseve and Mbilu Yo Biha.
One of his popular albums is titled U Ta Kutsakisa (1993), meaning "he'll make make you happy".
“Art is timeless, in audio form or otherwise. The music released pre-streaming still resonates with listeners familiar with the music, and those who discover the music through previous generations,” Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, said
Peta Teanet's resurgence online hits high note
Remix of late Limpopo-born star's song revives interest in music globally
Iconic Tsonga disco maestro Peta Teanet has inadvertently found himself shaking up global music streaming services almost 30 years after his death.
It’s all thanks to the power of social media that his classic Ka Valungu – African Vibe PT 2 has experienced a viral-fuelled resurgence. Many TikTok users have also been using the song in their video clips, even sparking a dance challenge.
It’s no doubt that Teanet’s popularity has benefitted from a reported unauthorised amapiano remix by Tebza De Dj featuring DJ Nomza The King. Sunday World reported last week that the family of the Limpopo-born star was not compensated or consulted for the remix, resulting in a copyright dispute.
According to the latest data by Spotify, Teanet, who died in 1996, the last 28 days has seen an astronomical resurgent popularity of the late hitmaker. His listenership has bolted by 73% and his streams have jumped by 100%.
Youngsters between the ages of 28 and 34 are leading the resurgence movement, making up to 28% of his listenership, followed by those aged between 35 and 44 at 24%.
