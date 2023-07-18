Dube said there were no substantive and compelling circumstances that should force the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life in prison for each of the rape and child trafficking convictions.
State calls for life for convicted rapist and sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman
The judge presiding over the trial of Gerhard Ackerman, the sex ring kingpin convicted of more than 700 rape, attempted murder and child trafficking counts, has warned him not to disrupt the court during sentencing proceedings.
Prosecutor Valencia Dube was on Tuesday making arguments to the Johannesburg high court on why it should not deviate from imposing a life sentence for each of the 22 rape and child trafficking convictions against Ackerman when the accused made hand signals calling for the attention of his lawyer Herman Alberts.
Judge Ismail Mahomed said this was not the time for Ackerman to cross-examine the evidence presented during the trial.
Addressing Ackerman, Mahomed said he had treated him with utter respect throughout the trial and would not allow him to disrupt court proceedings as he pleased.
Mahomed cited an example when, during the trial, Ackerman was heard to be using profane words when a witness was testifying.
“Whatever you want to say, speak to your counsel. I am not going to tolerate you blurting out and pointing fingers,” Mahomed said.
Dube said there were no substantive and compelling circumstances that should force the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life in prison for each of the rape and child trafficking convictions.
She had no objection to the other convictions, including the creation and possession of child pornography, running concurrently with the life sentences.
When asked what sentence she was proposing for the more than 250 convictions on possession of child pornography, Dube said she would be requesting a separate sentence for each conviction.
Mahomed said the sentence Dube was seeking would run into thousands of years.
“The court should also consider the well thought-out and execution of the plan by the accused to bring the children to the accused’s place of residence. He was the main person bringing the kids and he was the one speaking to parents, and arranging for transport,” Dube said.
She also asked for 10 years each for the eight counts of attempted murder for each of the eight boys who tested positive for HIV.
In April, the court convicted Ackerman on charges of rape, human trafficking and the unlawful possession, creation and distribution of child pornography.
Ackerman was also found guilty of attempted murder for “selling” the sexual services of a youth to disgraced advocate Paul Kennedy, who he knew was HIV-positive.
The sentencing proceedings continue.
TimesLIVE
