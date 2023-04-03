Hanging out with Themba Broly

From Big Brother Mzansi to reality show Themba: My Inked World, he has tattooed his name into the pop-culture history books.

History of my ink

Since I couldn’t go to art school because of financial reasons, I decided to learn how to draw tattoos from a friend of mine. I saw it as a way to express myself.

My first tattoo was of my son’s name, which I got in 2011 when I was 21. I then got plenty more tattoos before I got one of my daughter’s face, which is my most significant tattoo.

I cannot say how many tattoos I have because some are joined, but I’ve had 75 tattoo sessions and my favourite pieces are the butterflies on my face. For a very long time I didn’t believe I was good-looking or interesting to girls, until I grew into my features in high school. I morphed into a beautiful version of myself, much like a butterfly.

Misconceptions around tattoos

When you have tattoos, particularly on your face, people think you belong to a cult or you’re a rebel or that you believe in something “evil”.

Some believe that you’re a member of a gang or you’ve served time. What people don’t understand is that tattooing your body is a form of expression — it’s just art, but on your body. If you were to have a look at my face, I have soft, feminine tattoos such as butterflies and sunflowers.

Religion often deters people from getting tattoos, because they are seen as sinful. Yes, there are certain face tattoos that identify you as a member of a gang, like the tear drop or cross, but that’s not always the case.