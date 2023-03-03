Sangoma singer Desire Marea helps heal people with music

As an artist trained as a sangoma, singer and music producer Desire Marea taps into deeper connections with ancestral spirits through his music.
For the past two years, the multidisciplinary artist, who is a traditional Nguni healer, has been using soothing percussion effects of a blend of electro and bop jazz to invoke spirits that live within him as he enters into a trance state while singing melodies to help heal people through his music.
“My music is a different kind of medicine. In my work as a sangoma, ancient songs and drumming sequences are used to invoke spirits who live in me so I enter into a trance state. In my work as a musician, I heal people using music. It's a different kind of medicine but one in which I often have to channel different spirits, different truths and the essence of light,” says the 31-year-old singer.
“It was a process to find my voice ... I had to surrender and devote my all to music for me to establish the kind of singer that I am. I realised that when you are devoted to the truth and the feeling of the music, your voice will somehow surface.
“Growing up, I never thought I could sing and even now I still doubt that I can sing – for me singing is something I have to do because the music needs me to sing.”
In 2011, at the age of 19, Marea recalls receiving and feeling the music in a way he couldn’t ignore. He felt that divine sources were channelling him to use his talent to create music as a producer and a songwriter.
“I started singing professionally when I was 19 but my music career only peaked in 2015 when I was 23. My journey thus far has been a blessing, I’ve had the privilege to perform on a lot of platforms, especially as an artist who makes music that doesn’t fall in other commercial genres,” he says.
“I must add that as much as I feel blessed, it has been quite a difficult journey finding my space in the music industry, but more than anything, I’m just glad to be living in my truth as a singer.”
Sangoma singer Desire Marea helps heal people with music
Muso connects with ancestral spirits through sounds
Image: supplied
The spiritual singer is based in Amandawe, KwaZulu-Natal; he speaks highly of his connection to nature through a kaleidoscopic spiritual lens much like the ancient times of his forefathers.
“I aim to protect and respect the essence of my music – that’s my first duty. In me doing this, these melodies and symphonies will stand to live the test of time. I would describe my sound as ‘precious metal’ because it’s a sound unique to Africa, also tapping into the gold and platinum we have on this continent.
“This also speaks to the way I would like my music to be exported and valued in the world… I want to be preciously handled and enjoyed as it is rare. I often perform my music abroad. I’ve toured Europe and I’m yet to tour Australia… I’ve also performed locally. I recently performed at Queertopia and the ICA Live Art Festival in Cape Town.”
Marea is set to release his up-and-coming solo album, On the Romance of Being. He described it as medicine that takes the form of hypnotic beats, ancient melodies, and soaring, gospel-inspired synths and horns – an album he recorded live with an ensemble of 13 musicians.
“In my latest offering, I’ve worked with some producers on certain songs but I produced 90% of my album. My single Be Free is a song that speaks to me… it touches my soul, my well-being and my craft,” he says.
“This song is track number two on the album and I am so excited to share it with my fans.
“Another thing is, my ancestors gave me an instruction to record my album with a live band. The reasoning? It was a way to ensure that the music carried the soul. We were all united in the most intimate parts of our consciousness. The music made us one.”
