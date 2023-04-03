Inexplicably, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is feverishly trying to find a way to deal with the decision by the wrongly named International Criminal Court (ICC) to charge Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for “war crimes”.
There’s nothing international about this court. Who in the West or even in Israel has ever been charged for war crimes which have been committed by the governments of these regions? Not one.
US and Israeli leaders have repeatedly refused to bring their accused citizens to The Hague for trial. In fact, they don’t even recognise its authority. And their atrocities are too numerous to cite.
Yet, today “Sleepy Joe”(Biden) congratulates the ICC for charging Putin. This from a person who dismisses the ICC as a futile exercise when it gossips about charging US culprits. Double standards actually mean no standards at all. Can our timid president emulate the US or Israeli leaders in dismissing the ICC’s futile nonsense about Putin?
Of course not. He cannot even copy the Philippines presidents when they rejected The Hague nonsense. Manila cut ties with the ICC when it tried to investigate then president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war policies.
When the US urged him to co-operate with the ICC or Washington would have him prosecuted by this court, Duterte told the US to get lost; after all the Philippines was not even a signatory to the court.
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa should tell the ICC to take a hike
'Attempt to arrest Putin would be declaration of war'
His successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, has ended all involvement with the ICC.
The US and Europe are now heaping pressure on SA to arrest Putin when he arrives here. Ramaphosa, the ditherer, should not equivocate: he should welcome Putin in August and tell whoever is displeased to take a hike. The Rome Statute is not our government, nor are the governments of Euro-America.
In fact, the sleepy AU should ditch this colonialist Rome Statute. It has little value for us. Their colonial mindset and the imperialist attitudes of Euro-America must not be allowed to become part of Africa. Moscow has never colonised SA.
Prof Themba Sono, e-mail
