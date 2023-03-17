YoungstaCPT and Shaney Jay talk passion, vision and dreams

Bringing awareness to the societal ills from his beloved hometown, Wittebome (Wynberg) in the southern suburbs of Cape, has always been a part of rapper YoungstaCPT’s mandate.
Real name Riyadh Roberts, YoungstaCPT is one of the unique voices in the SA hip-hop scene who has dedicated his platform as the voice of the people with his lyrical technique, which acts as a verbal tour guide to life in the notorious Cape Town flats.
His musical aspirations were first ignited at the age of 12 in 2003 when he wrote and recorded his first track Salutas. He made his debut in the music industry in 2014 and then went on to cement his name in the hip-hop fraternity releasing 30 mixtapes, six extended plays, two collaboration albums and an album.
He is set to drop his latest collaboration project alongside music producer Shane Jacobs known better known as "Shaney Jay" or "The Plug". Time Out had a chat with both musicians.
Where does your passion for music stem from?
YoungstaCPT: During my younger years, music was always being played in the house. From house parties on the weekends to cleaning the house on Sundays. My mother exposed me to the arts and with that, I found hip-hop and chose to incorporate rap music to create my own interpretations of what I believe Muslim Cape Townian-coloured music would sound like.
Shaney Jay: Music is actually in my family, so it’s always been around me growing up.
Who influenced you musically?
YoungstaCPT: A wide range of sounds. I’m a fan of good sounds and melodies such as lounge music, hip hop and R&B from artists such as Mary J Blige, Brandy, SWV, Mase, and Biggie. However, my personal discoveries exposed me to the likes of Redman, Methodman, Eminem, Rakim, Xzibit but seeing the success of local groups like Black Noise and Jozi made me believe I could do it in SA.
Who is your muse? And why?
YoungstaCPT: I use life as my inspiration and I’ve been saying that for years. I think experience creates the best songs. Sad ones, happy ones, difficult ones… people want to hear what you’ve been through or what you’re going through, so I think as long as I’m living and experiencing life daily the music creation will always be natural and truthful.
YoungstaCPT and Shaney Jay talk passion, vision and dreams
Artists want to make Cape Town hip-hop scene exciting again
Image: supplied
Image: Trevor Stuurman
Shaney Jay: There are quite a few but Metro Boomin does it for me. I love how he moves as a producer in the industry.
Having been in the industry for quite a number of years, how would you describe your journey thus far?
YoungstaCPT: A bit challenging, it’s not a shortcut or an easy cop-out to choose to skip school or work. It’s just as hard doing this as it would be in corporate, you’ve got to be passionate and dedicated as you would be in any other job that had a corporate structure if you want to be taken seriously and have longevity.
Everybody can rap now and everyone has a phone so you’re not going to be the only one now trying to become a rapper. It’s almost not a special thing anymore, so times are tricky but you have to make something exceptional to stand out.
Shaney Jay: It has been quite an experience. I’ve been learning a lot more from everyone that’s around as well, not only music-wise but also on the music business side.
What challenges did you go through to make your voice heard in the music industry?
YoungstaCPT: I mean sadly SA is still torn and divided by what apartheid did, so for me as a Muslim-coloured guy from Cape Town it wasn’t easy just to have my culture and character be accepted in music.
I speak for a minority but I’m trying to reach the majority without compromising too much of the original sauce that we have so it’s a battle if I’m not always making danceable music but I believe that with all that’s happened to us as a nation we can’t always dance the pain away.
Sometimes we have to hear about the turbulent times and the harsh reality of the place we live in and that’s what I want to show them. I am a reflection of the times.
Shaney Jay: I would say the lack of resources and connections was probably one of my biggest challenges because at the time I was just trying to get all the mainstream artists to listen to my beats.
Tell me more about your collaboration, how did it come about?
YoungstaCPT: I met Shaney Jay through a mutual rapper friend Mr Heinz who he was producing for. I heard a few joints [songs] and we then met up and clicked. We had just finished building the 1st Y? GEN studio and I was eager to have a full-time producer there... I guess he came at the perfect time [during the 2020 lockdown] and since then our working relationship has blossomed. We still have more coming but so far I think our work speaks for itself.
Shaney Jay: It all started back in 2020 when Mr Heinz played my beats for Young and that’s when he told me about his studio that he had just recently opened and he needed an in-house producer and ever since that day we have been locked in.
What are your hopes and dreams about your respective careers?
YoungstaCPT: To support our families, be successful through our talents and make the Cape Town hip-hop scene exciting again.
Shaney Jay: Just to continue pushing the vision and taking Cape Town international and also to bring back more awards and plaques.
How would you like to be remembered?
YoungstaCPT: A pioneer, the 1st of my kind or rather one of a kind.
Shaney Jay: I definitely would like to be remembered as a producer who changed the game and brought the industry together.
What’s next for you?
YoungstaCPT: Mixtapes, mixtapes and more mixtapes!!!
Shaney Jay: To keep pushing and making hits globally.
