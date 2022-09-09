Aubrey Qwana uses music to narrate his life history, experiences

Journeying through time with his music is what Afro-pop singer Aubrey Qwana is all about.
Aside from other musicians, Qwana’s take on songs is very personal as he uses it as a tool to narrate his life history and the experiences he’s gone through. He gained popularity for his unique music genre from his influences of maskandi, amaZion, mbaqanga, hip-hop and R&B.
Born in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, the soulful singer, who’s widely known for his hit song Molo, has collaborated with industry giants such as Sho Madjozi, Emtee, Stilo Magolide, DJ Tira, Major League and Makwa Beats.
“My music is a blend of almost everything… but I class under Afro-pop. It wasn’t easy finding my niche at first because of the type of music I was exposed to growing up,” says the 30-year-old.
“Ever since I started singing Afro-pop music, my journey thus far has been such a joyride. And, as much as I wanted to peek and become a star years ago, I’ve learnt to be patient, especially regarding things I want to happen at a specific time.”
Qwana first started as a rapper 10 years ago, but he soon realised he wasn’t resonating with anyone when it came to his lyrics. He then switched to being a vocalist on songs that redefined his teething moments as a singer.
“I was a big fan of hip-hop… that’s how I started this rapping thing but because a lot of people were not latching on to it as I expected it, a friend of mine advised that I move to singing in 2018. I was then introduced to the idea of recording music,” he explains.
Qwana has since built a name in the music industry. The singer’s unique delivery of tribal flavours made him resonate more with the masses.
His debut came in 2019 after recording and releasing several hit songs, including Ngaqonywa featuring Tira, and Uhamba Nobani, featuring Sho Madjozi.
Qwana narrates that working with big names such as Sho Madjozi was one of the most humbling experiences in his music career. In the same breath, the artist looks up to the likes of Sjava, who hugely influences his sound and is somewhat his muse.
“One thing I picked up from being around Sho Madjozi and Emtee was how humble they are despite their superstar status. They never acted new around me or looked down on me when we were in the studio recording music… I mean, at the time they didn’t even know who I was. That is one important aspect I plan to implement as I evolve in the music industry,” he explains.
“They taught me that you don’t need to be arrogant to be felt. I can’t act like I am a god because at the end of the day I am a normal human being just like everyone. Tira, on the other hand, was like a big brother to me who seemed quite interested in my come-up as an artist.”
Having experienced a life-changing accident that nearly cost him his life in 2019, Qwana holds steadfast on his ideology that not losing his life meant his purpose on earth was far from done.
“Afro-pop is one genre that can’t be classed down as a trend, it’s forever consistent. I believe that it’s true music that people will continue listening to even though another genre is dominating the airwaves or charts. I plan to be one of the singers that push this genre that’s been alive since Brenda Fassie’s days,” he shares.
