Culture

Aubrey Qwana uses music to narrate his life history, experiences

Singer cherishes warmth he gets from superstars he works with

09 September 2022 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Aubrey Qwana's single Molo put him on the map.
Image: SUPPLIED

Journeying through time with his music is what Afro-pop singer Aubrey Qwana is all about.

Aside from other musicians, Qwana’s take on songs is very personal as he uses it as a tool to narrate his life history and the experiences he’s gone through. He gained popularity for his unique music genre from his influences of maskandi, amaZion, mbaqanga, hip-hop and R&B.

Born in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, the soulful singer, who’s widely known for his hit song Molo, has collaborated with industry giants such as Sho Madjozi, Emtee, Stilo Magolide, DJ Tira, Major League and Makwa Beats.

“My music is a blend of almost everything… but I class under Afro-pop. It wasn’t easy finding my niche at first because of the type of music I was exposed to growing up,” says the 30-year-old.

“Ever since I started singing Afro-pop music, my journey thus far has been such a joyride. And, as much as I wanted to peek and become a star years ago, I’ve learnt to be patient, especially regarding things I want to happen at a specific time.”

Qwana first started as a rapper 10 years ago, but he soon realised he wasn’t resonating with anyone when it came to his lyrics. He then switched to being a vocalist on songs that redefined his teething moments as a singer.

“I was a big fan of hip-hop… that’s how I started this rapping thing but because a lot of people were not latching on to it as I expected it, a friend of mine advised that I move to singing in 2018. I was then introduced to the idea of recording music,” he explains.

Qwana has since built a name in the music industry. The singer’s unique delivery of tribal flavours made him resonate more with the masses.

Anele Zondo transitions from TV presenting to making music

Rising star to drop EP after hit single
S Mag
2 days ago

His debut came in 2019 after recording and releasing several hit songs, including Ngaqonywa featuring Tira, and Uhamba Nobani, featuring Sho Madjozi.

Qwana narrates that working with big names such as Sho Madjozi was one of the most humbling experiences in his music career. In the same breath, the artist looks up to the likes of Sjava, who hugely influences his sound and is somewhat his muse.

“One thing I picked up from being around Sho Madjozi and Emtee was how humble they are despite their superstar status. They never acted new around me or looked down on me when we were in the studio recording music… I mean, at the time they didn’t even know who I was. That is one important aspect I plan to implement as I evolve in the music industry,” he explains.

“They taught me that you don’t need to be arrogant to be felt. I can’t act like I am a god because at the end of the day I am a normal human being just like everyone. Tira, on the other hand, was like a big brother to me who seemed quite interested in my come-up as an artist.”  

Having experienced a life-changing accident that nearly cost him his life in 2019, Qwana holds steadfast on his ideology that not losing his life meant his purpose on earth was far from done.

“Afro-pop is one genre that can’t be classed down as a trend, it’s forever consistent. I believe that it’s true music that people will continue listening to even though another genre is dominating the airwaves or charts. I plan to be one of the singers that push this genre that’s been alive since Brenda Fassie’s days,” he shares.   

Sondela hitmakers keep the beat going as they release album

Shishiliza, Venom's next move is to perform internationally.
S Mag
19 hours ago

Three is a charm for Samas biggest winner Chymamusique

DJ keeps fans dancing to his soulful house beats.
S Mag
1 day ago

Zakes Bantwini finally gets his Samas flowers

House music maestro Zakes Bantwini is finally a SA Music Awards (Samas) winner for the first time in his illustrious career.
S Mag
1 week ago

Shekhinah, Msaki and Nomfundo Moh win big at Samas

Shekhinah, Msaki and Nomfundo Moh were some of the biggest winners on the first night of the 28th Annual South African Music Awards (Samas) held at ...
S Mag
1 week ago

