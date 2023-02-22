Hip hop reality show to lift lid on Fifi vs Gigi feud

Rappers Fifi Cooper and Gigi Lamayne plan to use Love & Hip Hop SA, a new TV reality show, to debunk the viewpoint there can only be one dominant woman in rap.
Love & Hip Hop SA will premiere on DStv’s MTV Africa on Monday and the 13-episode show will showcase rappers as they attempt to juggle their careers, relationships and family dynamics as well as iron out certain misconceptions known about them in the public.
The global hip hop franchise will feature artists such as DaLes, Yanga Chief, Shayne Eagle and his model girlfriend Nicole “Nikki” Swartz, DJ Speedsta, Money Badoo and J Molley as they unveil the ins and outs of the music industry.
Speaking to Sowetan, the duo agree that for years they were pitted against each other, with many fans believing they were feuding. But they have denied there was any beef between them.
“I wouldn’t say Gigi and I have or had beef, just that a lot of people were pitting us against each other without us being aware of it – that resulted in us having a back and forth… kind of not seeing eye to eye,” Fifi Cooper said.
“Without giving much of what will happen on the show away, Gigi and I will get to address certain issues we might have had in the past and it will also depend on her whether she’d like to resolve them or not.
“To be honest, I don’t have a problem with Gigi but there are a few things that need to be addressed so that we both know where we stand.”
The 32-year-old artist explained that her and Gigi talking about their apparent “beef”, will help deflate unnecessary hate that women often spew at each other.
“I believe that there is so much power in women and if we unite, we can create something magical and beautiful. I want to inspire young aspiring females that it is possible to work and get along with a fellow female rapper with no unwarranted beef,” said the Monate C hit-maker.
In a more jovial spirit, Gigi Lamayne expressed that she can’t wait for viewers to witness her claim her power back, something she felt had been taken away from her by certain key players in the hip-hop industry.
“People can expect a lot of good and bad times filled with a lot of drama but in the process, the cast is growing closer– all thanks to the issues that we get to address. A family is forming with us as the cast and I’m so excited for people to see it,” says the Fufa muso.
“SA’s version of the show is quite different from the American one because we will get to showcase our pride for our culture, lingo and who we are as Africans. I mean, we have to stand out after all.”
The 28-year-old rapper also touched on the scene of her in the trailer where she’s seen talking about her beef with another co-star stating: “I don’t want it to be a spoiler alert but what I can say is that, the ones who often fight the most are often the ones who end up becoming close.”
Fifi added that being a part of the cast of the new season of the show was perfect timing for her as she is set to release new music in a few months.
“I have been around, gigging and performing across the country. It’s just that people haven’t been seeing a lot of me on the screen, but I’m glad that all of that is about to change.”
