Man's shock as his picture is used in R6m fraud case
Educator struggles to get Hawks to clarify wanted cyber thief stole his ID
A 34-year-old father from Bloemfontein, Free State, was shocked when he woke up on Monday to find his picture splashed all over the internet as a wanted suspect for a R6m cyber heist of a pharmacy.
Despite proving his identity was stolen, the former teacher and researcher has tried in vain to get the Hawks to retract a picture they published, thrusting him into the national spotlight for the 2019 hacking of the Kimberley pharmacy...
