ODIs against Windies could turn on spin: Proteas’ Bjorn Fortuin
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
Proteas all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin believes spin will play a pivotal role in their two day-night ODI matches against the West Indies at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday and Saturday (both 1pm).
The squad assembled in East London on Monday to prepare for their first ODI in the coastal city since Bangladesh toured in 2017. After a 2-0 Test series win was concluded on Saturday, the Proteas will be after more of the same in the shorter format.
With the Buffalo Park surface playing low and slow in last month's Triangular Women series between South Africa, West Indies and India, left arm spinner Fortuin, who has played three ODIs, said spin will be a major factor in the ODIs.
“The boys are coming off a successful Test series and we will be looking to build on that and build some momentum,” the 28-year-old said on Tuesday.
“We have not played many matches at Buffalo Park in the past few years. The pitch has a reputation of being slow and spin will have a role to play.
“We will see on the day and adapt accordingly.”
The Proteas beat world champions England 2-1 in an ODI series last month under Test coach Shukri Conrad. New white ball coach Rob Walter takes charge in this week's matches having completed his term with New Zealand's Central Stags.
It will be the first time they face West Indies in ODIs since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.
Fortuin said South Africa are wary of the challenge posed by the Caribbean side in the shorter formats despite beating them in the longer game.
“They are a dangerous side on all fronts, whether with the ball or bat. We know they are supreme athletes on the field.
Temba's chance to lead against 'his' team
“We are going to need to be at our best in all three aspects of the game to beat them and that's what we are working towards.
“With Rob coming in it will be fresh faces, fresh ideas and not a lot of baggage from the past.”
All-rounder Wayne Parnell came into the squad as a replacement for injured Wiaan Mulder on Monday.
Tabraiz Shamsi was also added, replacing Keshav Maharaj who has a ruptured Achilles.
Fortuin touched on the effect the experienced Maharaj has on the SA bowling attack and how he will be missed, especially at Buffalo Park.
“He is a huge loss to the squad, never mind his natural ability with the ball and bat.
“He has loads of experience and leadership qualities. Besides his cricket expertise, those are the things that will be sorely missed.”
Squads for the first two ODIS
Proteas: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.
West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keecy Carty, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith.
