Real Housewives expands to Gqeberha

Another Real Housewives spinoff is set to hit Mzansi television screens and this time around it’ll be following the women of Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
Norma Nicol, Buli G Ngomane, Liz Prins, Unathi Faku and Ashleigh Mather are the women who make up the cast of the first season of the Real Housewives of Gqeberha (RHOGQ).
The adapted international franchise will showcase the fabulous lives of the five flamboyant women from the windy coastal city as the first episode is set to premiere on 1Magic on February 3 at 8.30pm.
While more cast members are set to be added to the list, the five announced women are ready to show viewers a side of Gqeberha that has never been seen before, one that includes tight circles and strong bonds.
“Since its debut in 2017, the local Real Housewives universe has been a hit with our audiences, bringing drama, wit and glamour to our screens. Each installment has been a hot topic of discussion for viewers, constantly trending online and keeping audiences engaged,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.
Meet the cast of the new show
The adapted international franchise will showcase the fabulous lives of the five flamboyant women from the windy coastal city
Image: Supplied.
“We’re excited to expand into the city of Gqeberha, bringing fresh faces into a world our viewers love. We’re keen to see how audiences resonate with this newest installment.”
Norma Nicol
Nicol is a career-focused and fierce woman who works as an events planner at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium. She’s a dedicated wife and mother who is married into Ghanaian royalty.
Buli G Ngomane
Ngomane is an in-demand MC who juggles being a high-end events planner and brand ambassador. She is an award-winning businesswoman and a former Idols SA contestant. Known for her charismatic personality, Buli G is a highly connected social butterfly in most circles.
Liz Prins
Prins is a dedicated mother and socialite who loves jogging. She is a straight shooter but beneath that bubbly exterior is a woman who is softer than she seems. While she’s still recovering from the loss of her husband who was a construction project manager, Prins chose to sell her company for eight figures.
Unathi Faku
Faku is a self-proclaimed Gqeberha royalty and a successful salon owner who is the wife of the city’s former mayor. She’s a gym lover of note whose social media pages are peppered with fitness snaps.
Ashleigh Mather
Noted as the sweetheart of the group, fresh-faced Mather is a wife and mother who works in the fabulously fast-paced fashion industry. With her family owning two of the biggest clubs in the city, Mather’s wild side might catch her cast mates by surprise.
