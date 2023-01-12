Real Housewives of Gqeberha's Buli G hopes to amplify her brand

Buli G Ngomane has made a name for herself as a radio broadcaster in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, but she's hoping that her role in The Real Housewives of Gqeberhawill amplify her brand.
“I’m excited about this new project and adventure. To be honest, the city and Eastern Cape at large made me who I am in every way possible,” Ngomane told Sowetan on Wednesday.
“From the very first person who supported me by giving me a chance to be on air, to the ones who came to the shows I hosted… their support throughout the years has been uplifting. So, if there’s ever a project that involves my city, I’m usually the first to put my hand up. There’s a loyalty part to the decision of joining the show as a cast member.”
Ngomane said a huge part of agreeing to be a housewife was the “women empowerment” element of the show as “very few opportunities are given to women in media”.
While filming is said to have commenced late last year, the events planner and former Idols SA contestant highlighted that excitement was mounting in the city since the announcement of the reality show yesterday.
“Filming has been exciting… we have been out and about shooting. Although people have been seeing the cameras, they weren’t aware of what we were shooting. Some of them just waved at me. It's not abnormal. I’ve done a few doccies in the past locally,” says the award-winning businesswoman.
Other cast members are Norma Nicol, Liz Prins, Unathi Faku and Ashleigh Mather.
Ngomane revealed that she knew her cast mates prior to the show but has formed closer bonds with some of them.
Known for her charismatic personality and as a highly connected social butterfly, Ngomane plans to bring some “colour” to the show that viewers will hopefully fall in love with.
“I’m looking forward to people getting a glimpse of who I am and even though I’ve been in the industry for so long, I'm aware that this reality show is a different ball game," the radio personality adds.
Self-proclaimed "Gqeberha royalty" Unathi Faku is known for being a successful salon owner and as the wife of the city’s former mayor, Nceba Faku. A gym lover of note. who shared great excitement about making it on the show.
“At first I wasn’t sure of joining the cast because of all the drama that comes with being on a reality show such as Real Housewives. But at the back of my mind I quickly thought of the doors and opportunities that this journey might open for me,” Faku said.
“I’ve never done any television work. I’ve only been on stage being Miss Port Elizabeth but those cameras were kind of intimidating. However, I gradually got used to them and became comfortable.”
She said even though there were high demands during the filming of the show and that she'd had to get used to being followed by cameras, the experience for her was “exhilarating and exciting”.
Ngomane, describing herself as the serious one, intends to bring some inspiration while pushing positive body goals.
“I hope to inspire women who think they have to conform to the pressures around them that they don’t need to. I hope that they just need to be themselves while loving how they look.”
