The effervescent Sio’s spring fever

The effervescent energy emitted by the Shaka Ilembe actors begins to fizzle out and calm is restored to the studio in Doornfontein, Joburg.

The stylist’s wardrobe curation is laid out, metallic chains and eye-catching crystals glitter on the coffee table, ready to adorn the supernova whose name is on everyone’s lips and up on the jumbotrons in Times Square, New York City.

“Why are you guys playing my song?” asks Sio on her arrival, pleasantly surprised about the playlist. The 31-year-old songbird, born Siobhan Lulama King in Ennerdale, Joburg, arrives on set a day after she was featured on a billboard lighting up Times Square, where she shone as Spotify’s EQUAL artist.

Last month, the giant streaming platform selected Sio to join its career-catapulting EQUAL programme, in which a cross-section of female African artists are given the tools to advance their careers. “Sio’s effortless contribution to several genres has put her in a class of great contemporary African artists actively creating on the continent today,” says Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, adding that she is a welcome breath of fresh air.

Commenting on her billboard debut, Sio gives a genuine South African response “Like, yoh! That was a nutter! I was pinching myself at how big it was. I’m still trying to catch up. I’m honoured that they [Spotify] took the time to look at my music and liked what I had to say,” she says. The opportunity has opened doors to a global audience.