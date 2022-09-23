Mokonyane guns for ANC top six berth despite cloud
‘I’ve not been convicted of anything’
23 September 2022 - 08:39
The ANC’s head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane, will not let corruption allegations block her bid to contest for a top six position at the party’s national conference in December.
Mokonyane is being touted for the deputy secretary-general (DSG) position, having been nominated by her home province Gauteng, and Limpopo. ..
Mokonyane guns for ANC top six berth despite cloud
‘I’ve not been convicted of anything’
The ANC’s head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane, will not let corruption allegations block her bid to contest for a top six position at the party’s national conference in December.
Mokonyane is being touted for the deputy secretary-general (DSG) position, having been nominated by her home province Gauteng, and Limpopo. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos