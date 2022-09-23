Scars of the past: Heartthrob Senzo Radebe is ready to take the throne

Do looks matter in becoming a successful actor? Absolutely, according to leading man Senzo Radebe.

It’s for that reason that having to accept the huge scar left on his right arm after surviving a near-fatal accident in 2017 became one of the biggest hurdles Radebe had to overcome.

“We all look the same as actors if we don’t transform our bodies, and having a bigger body has always given me that edge I need,” Radebe confesses. “It has helped me a lot in getting roles, because writers tend to have sexy characters and when I fit the description as I arrive for the audition, I get it.”

Radebe slipped into a dark depression in 2016 that lasted for two years after he had been sandwiched by two taxis when they collided at Noord Street taxi rank in the Joburg CBD.

The career of the 28-year-old actor had just taken off at the time. He had become a household name playing Sthe Gumede in SABC 2 soapie Muvhango. Interestingly, Radebe claims he was initially supposed to portray Vusi, the son of Thandaza Mokoena (Sindi Dlathu). However, producers thought viewers wouldn’t be convinced that Radebe was Thandaza’s son because of his dark complexion. So, Raphael Griffiths (currently, on drama series Imbewu: The Seed) was cast in the role instead, with writers creating a new role for Radebe as Vusi’s BFF Sthe