The making of a King: Lemogang Tsipa
The tale of how actor Tsipa transformed into great Zulu warrior Shaka
Lemogang Tsipa doesn’t live in a fantasy world, where everything is all sunshine and roses. He welcomes the mixed reception of his casting in the much-anticipated series Shaka Ilembe, where he will bring to life the iconic Zulu warrior king.
From our time together, I learn that Tsipa is not driven by ego or a sense of entitlement — a rare quality in an actor.
The 31-year-old star rocks up on set for his photoshoot on a typical late-August morning, where the weather is getting warmer but tempered by a brisk wind. Sporting hooded tracksuits layered beneath a coat, Tsipa is not taking any risks — he’s covered up like it’s the coldest day of the year.
But it all falls into place when we escape into a quiet room for an extensive chat about his surprise casting as the founder of the Zulu empire. While his casting was announced in late May, he had inked his contact on March 16 — a date he will never forget. This after going through four audition processes starting back in November. And filming scantily clad in a harsh cold winter in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal was no breeze.
“In my strongest memory of a cold day, there was a scene where I had to carry a very crucial character from battle after a fight. It was the first shoot we did at sunrise and the grass was frozen. So, I had to drag this man and fall on the frozen grass, barely dressed,” Tsipa recalls with a look of horror on his face.
“I’ve known my whole life that I will play this role. But it only became a reality earlier this year. When the audition process started last year, I went in very confident with what I put forward.”
Born to a Pedi father and a Tswana mother in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, the title role is not only a career highlight for Tsipa but also the most detailed process he’s ever had to go through in terms of body transformation.
He played both the younger and older version of the character, dropping to 68kg to capture teen Shaka. Then he had a month to gain the weight back and go up to 76kg. To achieve this his breakfast consisted of six eggs and two sausages, muesli, yogurt, and fruit. His lunch would include 500g rice and 250g chicken, and he’d have protein shakes all day.
“There are people who are aware of the work I’ve done, and they are very excited about my casting. Then there are people who don’t know me, and they are wondering, ‘Who is this guy?’ But they are also not aware that I was born and raised in KZN,” says Tsipa about his polarising casting.
“The most difficult thing in playing Shaka has been trying to find a balance between the harsh and tough mythological character that we know and the vulnerable human being behind that. Trying to play those two worlds and marry them without leaning too much into one [has been difficult].”
Tsipa also feels that it’s inevitable that when the show premieres next year his portrayal will be compared to that of Henry Cele, who played the role in the 1986 mini-series Shaka Zulu.
“We are two different people, and we are doing different things with the character. I understand we are portraying the same person, but the elements of the person we are portraying are so different. Hopefully, there is nothing to compare,” he says. “We are approaching it from a fresh angle; we are not trying to recycle what people already know. The only similarities will be in the story beats, which are historical — you can’t change that.”
Tsipa has been working professionally as an actor since his final year at film school (AFDA Cape Town Campus), when he booked his first TV role in Forced Love in 2012.
His biggest role locally has perhaps been in the short-lived daily drama Isithembiso. On the international stage, however, Tsipa has been unstoppable, acting in Eye in the Sky, Wallander, Homeland, Alien Outpost, The Dark Tower, Troy: Fall of a City, Roots, Black Sails, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, and more.
He currently features in Showmax series Blood Psalms and is fresh off leading the Mzansi Magic drama The Republic. He admits that it has been a conscious decision to avoid doing local soapies.
“Perception is a powerful tool in our industry. I have always wanted to be in control of the type of actor I become. Economically, it’s challenging, and I love challenges. From the time I studied in film school I made it a point to equip myself with other skills away from acting, such as writing, editing, and shooting,” he says.
“It’s no secret that the international productions have more cash at their disposal, and they are able to compensate us better. Even though the work there is spaced out, we can make enough.
“The first movie I ever shot I took half of my pay and bought a camera. I then started shooting stills and music videos, even renting it out. I ended up making that money back and then some. My life has been a replication of that.”
While Tsipa has been acting since Grade 11, his first love, surprisingly, is not acting but music. His music dreams came alive at age 11. Over the years he has been a drummer in a number of bands, in genres as diverse as heavy metal, rock, neo soul, and reggae. He has even played at popular music festival Rocking the Daisies, and plans to release his solo album next year.
“I feel that I’m more gifted in music than acting, but that’s up to the audience to decide,” he says.