The making of a King: Lemogang Tsipa

Lemogang Tsipa doesn’t live in a fantasy world, where everything is all sunshine and roses. He welcomes the mixed reception of his casting in the much-anticipated series Shaka Ilembe, where he will bring to life the iconic Zulu warrior king.

From our time together, I learn that Tsipa is not driven by ego or a sense of entitlement — a rare quality in an actor.

The 31-year-old star rocks up on set for his photoshoot on a typical late-August morning, where the weather is getting warmer but tempered by a brisk wind. Sporting hooded tracksuits layered beneath a coat, Tsipa is not taking any risks — he’s covered up like it’s the coldest day of the year.

But it all falls into place when we escape into a quiet room for an extensive chat about his surprise casting as the founder of the Zulu empire. While his casting was announced in late May, he had inked his contact on March 16 — a date he will never forget. This after going through four audition processes starting back in November. And filming scantily clad in a harsh cold winter in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal was no breeze.