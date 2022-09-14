Gospel singer Pulane Maphari ‘shocked’ after RiSA strips her of her Sama gong

Gospel singer Pulane Maphari says she is shocked at being stripped of her Best Contemporary Faith Album award by the South African Music Awards (Samas).
Maphari’s album Sacrificial Worship (Live) won the Sama award last month, beating four other nominees. However on Tuesday, the Samas released a statement stating that the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) had discovered that Maphari “repackaged, renamed and paraded an album she released in 2020 as a new body of work and submitted it for 2021 consideration with the same track-listing”, thus resulting in a withdrawal.
On Wednesday, the singer, through a statement, said she was surprised to learn that the album she submitted had been disqualified by the organisation.
“It was utmost regret and sadness that I, Pulane Maphari and team, have received an email from the SAMA28 mentioning the ‘automatic disqualification’ of my award win (Best Contemporary Faith Album), which has risen some questions, even to us, as no prior discussions or meetings have taken place regarding this issue,” reads part of her statement.
“I hereby confirm that, we are yet to receive more information and details regarding this matter,” she added.
Maphari’s statement further explained her team is yet to receive clarity concerning the publishing claims lodged against her.
“We would, however, like to clarify the fact that no duplication or repacking of projects or albums have taken place. I released a studio album in September 2020 titled Restorative Breath of Life and continued to produce a live album with new material that was used to advertise the Live recording titled Sacrificial Worship.”
Sama said the singer’s apparent violation equated an automatic disqualification.
“Under general rules: eligibility for entry clause 5.1 states that an album must contain not less than four (4) tracks of previously unreleased recorded performances (remixes are excluded),” read the statement.
“Clause 5.2 says 50% of the album must feature different and previously unreleased sound recordings by the artist or group entered (in other words, no re-re-leaseed albums or ’best of’ or ’greatest hits’ compilations and the like).”
The statement further added that Maphari’s award was handed over to Kingdmusic for Denga, who received the second highest votes in the same category, confirmed by the auditors.
As a consequence, Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO, has since suspended the Sama project team and instituted internal disciplinary processes.
“Furthermore, the artist is disqualified and further investigations are under way to determine whether further action needs to be taken.”
