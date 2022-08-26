Based on the catalogue of music under your belt, which song do you love the most and why?
Please Mr; it’s such a mood starter.
Who is your muse when it comes to writing your music?
It’s never one specific person, my muse usually changes. I could start writing a song on someone and then it ends up being about three different people.
Who was your musical inspiration growing up?
Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Britney [Spears] and Cher.
How would you describe your type of storytelling?
Always a story that touches the heart.
What lessons have you learnt since being in the industry?
Be comfortable with failing and be present for the journey. A lot can be going on but the most important thing is to live in those moments.
Who would you like to collaborate with in the future?
Sun-El Musician, Msaki and Simmy.
What’s your next?
Releasing more wholesome and heartfelt music.
Shekhinah’s music touches the heart and soul
Artist eyes more Sama gongs
Image: Supplied.
Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Shekhinah is suited to her position in the music industry and her SA Music Awards (Sama) nod is evidence of that.
The sultry singer is nominated in the best pop album and the female artist of the year categories. “It brings me joy and honour that my music still gets recognised when awards are concerned,” says the singer. “I’ll be so excited and thrilled should I walk away with a Sama this weekend.”
Shekhinah’s latest offering, Trouble in Paradise, is a tale of the highs and lows experienced when loving someone, being heartbroken, and learning to always put yourself first. Her nominated sophomore album was released last year after a four-year hiatus after her debut album, Rose Gold.
“My sophomore album is a journal of the past three years, where I document my emotions or feelings through song. I write on them until it eventually feels like a cohesive chapter of my life that my fans can get an insight on,” says Shekhinah on her recent music.
The Suited singer stands a high chance of walking away with at least one award this year after her major awards sweep in 2018. She took home the newcomer of the year, album of the year and female artist of the year awards for her work on Rose Gold.
During her acceptance speech at the Samas four years ago, the 27-year-old expressed that she crafted her album to empower women in the country, even with the hardships of love. She added that her mission as a singer is to continue representing women through her music.
Shekhinah's evolution on the music scene has included collaborations with Nasty C, Black Coffee, DJ Lag, Tellaman and sharing a stage with Ed Sheeran.
How has your journey been in the music industry thus far?
My music career exceeded my expectations. I wasn’t anticipating such success. The highlight of everything is being in this industry and now I’m taking a deeper dive into what my journey offers me. I’m excited about what I potentially can do furthermore in this industry.
Which moment in your life convinced you that singing is your purpose?
When I got the lead in Grade 9 for our music play. That role opened the door wider for my passion and love for music.
I fell in love with performing and how it made me feel.
What are your top two career highlights?
I’ve had a lot of great moments and it’s hard to put one above the other, but the one that stands out is when I performed with Ed Sheeran in 2019 at the Cape Town Jazz Festival.
