Zimbabwe increases power cuts countrywide

By Sharon Mazingaizo - 14 September 2022 - 14:42
Zimbabwe's state-owned power utility has increased load-shedding, with power cuts of up to 13 hours a day.
Image: 123RF/TEBNAD

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has increased power cuts countrywide.

“This is due to depressed generation on the grid coupled with increased electricity demand as a result of increased economic activities,” the company said. 

The increased load-shedding will be in effect until at least Friday.

“Our engineers are working to ensure full restoration of service.”

Zimbabwe is experiencing daily power cuts of up to 13 hours. Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said there was no need for individual arrangements by corporates to secure power imports. The country is trying to secure power import arrangements with Zambia and Mozambique to ease the situation.

