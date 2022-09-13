Gospel sensation Pulane Maphari stripped of her Sama win

Little under a month after winning a South African Music Award (Sama), gospel sensation Pulane Maphari has been stripped of her award.
In a shocking twist on Tuesday evening, the Samas confirmed that Maphari's win for the Best Contemporary Faith Album has been withdrawn.
"The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has withdrawn the Sama Best Contemporary Faith Album award presented to Pulane Maphari for Sacrificial Worship (Live) at last month’s SAMA28," the statement read
"It has come to the attention of the office that Maphari repackaged, renamed and paraded an album she released in 2020 as a new body of work and submitted it for 2021 consideration with the same track-listing.
"This is in clear violation of the rules of the Sama and equals an automatic disqualification. Under general rules: eligibility for entry clause 5.1 states that an album must contain not less than four (4) tracks of previously unreleased recorded performances (Remixes are excluded).
"Clause 5.2 says 50% of the album must feature different and previously unreleased sound recordings by the artist or group entered (in other words, no re-releaseed albums or 'best of' or 'greatest hits' compilations and the like)."
The win in the category will now be handed out to Kingdmusic.
"In light of these developments and based on the Sama rules, the new SAMA28 Best Contemporary Faith Album winner is Kingdmusic for Denga who received the second highest scores in that category, as confirmed by the auditors, PwC," the statement continued.
"As a consequence, Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO has suspended the Sama project team and instituted internal disciplinary processes.
"Furthermore, the artist is disqualified and further investigations are under way to determine whether further action needs to be taken."
Sibisi added: “The integrity of the Sama is of the utmost importance. We take seriously any complaint we receive regarding how the winners are chosen and the conduct of our office and the panel of judges. We are looking at a total overhaul of the Sama structure, systems and processes. The Samas must be artist driven and focused.”
Gospel sensation Pulane Maphari stripped of her Sama win
The win in the category will now be handed out to Kingdmusic
Image: Supplied.
Little under a month after winning a South African Music Award (Sama), gospel sensation Pulane Maphari has been stripped of her award.
In a shocking twist on Tuesday evening, the Samas confirmed that Maphari's win for the Best Contemporary Faith Album has been withdrawn.
"The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has withdrawn the Sama Best Contemporary Faith Album award presented to Pulane Maphari for Sacrificial Worship (Live) at last month’s SAMA28," the statement read
"It has come to the attention of the office that Maphari repackaged, renamed and paraded an album she released in 2020 as a new body of work and submitted it for 2021 consideration with the same track-listing.
"This is in clear violation of the rules of the Sama and equals an automatic disqualification. Under general rules: eligibility for entry clause 5.1 states that an album must contain not less than four (4) tracks of previously unreleased recorded performances (Remixes are excluded).
"Clause 5.2 says 50% of the album must feature different and previously unreleased sound recordings by the artist or group entered (in other words, no re-releaseed albums or 'best of' or 'greatest hits' compilations and the like)."
The win in the category will now be handed out to Kingdmusic.
"In light of these developments and based on the Sama rules, the new SAMA28 Best Contemporary Faith Album winner is Kingdmusic for Denga who received the second highest scores in that category, as confirmed by the auditors, PwC," the statement continued.
"As a consequence, Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO has suspended the Sama project team and instituted internal disciplinary processes.
"Furthermore, the artist is disqualified and further investigations are under way to determine whether further action needs to be taken."
Sibisi added: “The integrity of the Sama is of the utmost importance. We take seriously any complaint we receive regarding how the winners are chosen and the conduct of our office and the panel of judges. We are looking at a total overhaul of the Sama structure, systems and processes. The Samas must be artist driven and focused.”
Three is a charm for Samas biggest winner Chymamusique
Alphi Mkhwanazi never dreamt of becoming social media sensation
Zakes Bantwini finally gets his Samas flowers
Zakes Bantwini looks for first Sama gong
Shekhinah’s music touches the heart and soul
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos