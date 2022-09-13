Stars who stole the limelight at the 74th annual Emmy Awards

Glitz and glamour were the order of the night at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, with stars such as Zendaya, Issa Rae and Laverne Cox stunning on the red carpet.
The prestigious awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Monday night (Tuesday morning SA time).
Here are the stars that ruled the red carpet on TV's biggest night:
Zendaya
One thing about Zendaya, her red carpet looks are always on point. The newly-minted two-time Emmy winner donned a strapless black Valentino ball gown she paired with Bulgari jewellery. This vampy look made the Euphoria star one of the best-dressed.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae rocked one of the hottest trends of the season in the form of cut-outs. While her monochromatic Sergio Hudson gown was simple and elegant, it also oozed total bombshell thanks to the keyhole finishing.
Image: Momodu Mansaray
Laverne Cox
Sporting a high ponytail, Laverne Cox went high-fashion in a structural Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing couture number.
Image: Frazer Harrison
Kerry Washington
Talk about drop-dead gorgeous! Kerry Washington looked dreamy, yet edgy, in an asymmetrical Elie Saab couture mini-dress with floral appliqués. She styled the look with black Christian Louboutin heels and Bulgari diamond jewels.
Image: Momodu Mansaray
Lizzo
Musician Lizzo not only won her first Emmy for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, but she was also a hit on the red carpet. Her voluminous red Giambattista Valli tulle gown created all the fashion drama.
Image: Frazer Harrison
Jerrod Carmichael
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was the king of cool, going shirtless with vintage white fur, worn by Diddy in a music video years ago. Black Gucci pants completed the daring style.
Image: Frazer Harrison
John Legend
Singer John looked dapper in a white Gucci tuxedo.
Image: Frazer Harrison
