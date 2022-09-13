×

Culture

Stars who stole the limelight at the 74th annual Emmy Awards

The awards honoured the best in American television

13 September 2022 - 13:16
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Zendaya, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria,” poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Frazer Harrison

Glitz and glamour were the order of the night at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, with stars such as Zendaya, Issa Rae and Laverne Cox stunning on the red carpet.

The prestigious awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Monday night (Tuesday morning SA time).

Here are the stars that ruled the red carpet on TV's biggest night:

Zendaya

One thing about Zendaya, her red carpet looks are always on point. The newly-minted two-time Emmy winner donned a strapless black Valentino ball gown she paired with Bulgari jewellery. This vampy look made the Euphoria star one of the best-dressed.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae rocked one of the hottest trends of the season in the form of cut-outs. While her monochromatic Sergio Hudson gown was simple and elegant, it also oozed total bombshell thanks to the keyhole finishing.

Issa Rae attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Momodu Mansaray

Laverne Cox

Sporting a high ponytail, Laverne Cox went high-fashion in a structural Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing couture number.

Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Frazer Harrison

Kerry Washington

Talk about drop-dead gorgeous! Kerry Washington looked dreamy, yet edgy, in an asymmetrical Elie Saab couture mini-dress with floral appliqués. She styled the look with black Christian Louboutin heels and Bulgari diamond jewels.

Kerry Washington at the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater.
Image: Momodu Mansaray

Lizzo

Musician Lizzo not only won her first Emmy for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, but she was also a hit on the red carpet. Her voluminous red Giambattista Valli tulle gown created all the fashion drama.

Lizzo, winner of the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater.
Image: Frazer Harrison

Jerrod Carmichael

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was the king of cool, going shirtless with vintage white fur, worn by Diddy in a music video years ago. Black Gucci pants completed the daring style.

Jerrod Carmichael, winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for 'Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,' poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater.
Image: Frazer Harrison

John Legend

Singer John looked dapper in a white Gucci tuxedo.

John Legend attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater.
Image: Frazer Harrison

