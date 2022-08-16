Paris… city of self-love

It is timed to have occasional sparkles reminiscent of a Christmas tree and it’s a marvel to watch. Tourists fall over themselves doing cheesy things like kissing under the Eiffel Tower or going on one knee, although on this trip I don’t see a single engagement to ooh and ahh over.

The Arc de Triomphe is overwhelming when you see just how big it is. The imposing structure celebrating French bravery and ingenuity is surrounded by a supersized traffic circle that will leave your head spinning.

Paris is relatively safe and best explored on foot. I rely on Google Maps on my smartphone to take me around, because the arrondissements (city districts) can easily throw you off. So it is essential to put on comfortable trainers and wander about the avenues and boulevards.

What a thrill it is on a hot Sunday morning to take the 3.5km walk from the Louvre Museum through the Tuileries Garden, past the Place de la Concorde all the way to the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, ending up at the Arc de Triomphe.

During my visit, Paris is in the throes of a European heatwave and residents and tourists compete for space under the cool trees in the Jardin des Tuileries. Some are reading books, while others are having a picnic or just lounging.