Free your fashionista with on-trend looks for spring

Spring is here! A season many of us have been waiting for. No more freezing to death in the name of slay, now you are free to wear whatever you want, whenever you want.
Reflecting this freedom of fashion expression are this season’s must-have trends. From bulky fits to soft fabrics it seems the new staples everyone is dying to wear revolve around clothes you don’t have to feel restricted in.
Whether this is the liberation of your body or clothes you can move effortlessly in, in today’s fast-paced world, here are the top trends to look out for this season:
Breast dressed list
More and more women are finding the joys of sheer and mesh fabrics this season. Whether it’s the droves who head back to clubbing without Covid restrictions or those who are simply taking a stance in a much more body-positive world, see-through fabrics are all the rage.
This trend is probably best worn in appropriately themed spaces and events as the best kind of body positivity is a visual everyone consents to. And while this is certainly not victim blaming, following this trend should not make you another victim of gender-based violence so be wary of where you will be wearing it and the kind of people you will be exposed to.
Oversized
For the past couple of years, the Gen Z influence on fashion has included a move towards comfort in loose fitting clothing. Whether its utilitarian or hip-hop inspired, the best way to get the look is through oversized clothing.
Wear boxy fit jackets with dresses for a feminine spin or opt for cargo pants which are making a comeback now.
Forget them not florals
Floral prints and detailing are a staple for the spring season and a great way to capture the ease of the upcoming season. With a no mess, no fuss focus, try the playful cottagecore dresses that always carry different style for the look. Funky cardigans, deconstructed shirts or crop tops are also another way to remix old school trends or thrifted items which are a major part of today’s fads and fashions.
Slip it on
Speaking of fads, the 1990s have taken over our closets whether you like it or not and one of the key pieces pushing this agenda are slip dresses. With the hot weather we tend to experience, this outfit is great for layering to avoid the scorching heat. Try summer cottons and cool linen long sleeve tops underneath or create stunning textures with flowy silks or sheer fabrics.
Sun’s out, bumps out
While men might resort to showing their gym results during this time, women are also allowed to embrace what they’ve been cooking up as well, in particular the buns in their oven. Thanks to fashion icon Rihanna, more pregnant women are still embracing their sexy side during pregnancy.
The premise of the look is all about wearing what you would originally wear with the promise of being able to show you bump. Buttoned up tops make this easier as you can adjust just how much you want to show or stretchy maternity wear crop tops can also do the trick.
