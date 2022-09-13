Eastern Cape wants provincial chair Mabuyane to be elected ANC deputy president

The ANC in the Eastern Cape wants its provincial chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane, to become the party's next deputy president.
In a statement on Tuesday, ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said the province would lobby other provinces for Mabuyane to ascend to the ANC top six in the national executive committee.
The provincial executive committee (PEC) also endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as president and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe to serve a second term.
“The PEC meeting further resolved to lobby for comrade Oscar Mabuyane to be elected as the deputy president of the ANC. We strongly believe that comrade Mabuyane will bring a diverse set of skills that will assist in the renewal of the ANC.
“The PEC also resolved, as part of continuity and change, to support the re-election of comrade Gwede Mantashe as the national chairperson of the ANC,” he said.
During the special PEC meeting that sat on Sunday, Ngqondi said they were disgusted by the persistent and well-calculated attacks on Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa is facing allegations that he was part of an elaborate cover-up of a burglary on his Phala Phala farm that saw millions of dollars stolen.
The allegations were brought by former spy boss Arthur Fraser. Ramaphosa, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, is currently under investigation by the public protector and the Hawks.
“These attacks are a collaboration of the ANC's internal and external forces who are doing all in their power to avoid consequences for their nefarious actions. We are clear that at the base of this offensive against comrade Ramaphosa is a clear objective to divide and ultimately dislodge the ANC as the leader of our people and from the government,” Ngqondi said.
While the PEC has endorsed Mabuyane for deputy president, Sowetan previously reported there was a view from the ANC Women's Caucus during the meeting for small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to occupy the position — but the group were defeated.
An ANC insider said the view came from health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth and was supported by ANC Women's League chairperson in the province Bukiwe Fanta.
However, another insider said there was a view for Ndabeni-Abrahams to take up the position of deputy secretary-general.
Ngqondi said the PEC was fully convinced that women should be affirmed to the national office and not only be elected but should occupy the secretary-general office. “The meeting resolved to engage other provinces on other names for positions in the national office.”
Other candidates for the position of deputy president are treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, and justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
