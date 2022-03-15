Drivers fork out hundreds of rands more to fill tank as fuel price rises

The series of this year's hefty fuel price increases have seen those with large cars paying almost an additional R500 for a full tank of fuel while those with small cars are forking out R150 more compared to March last year.

The fuel price increases have also seen those driving midrange passenger vehicles like a Toyota Corolla and VW Polo popping out more than R1,000 for a full tank of fuel.

This makes the Renault Kwid, at R604 a tank, one of the few cars to be filled up for less than R1,000.

The fuel price increase is mainly a result of a weaker rand and soaring brent crude oil prices due to the war Russia has unleashed on Ukraine

AA spokesperson Layton Beard told SowetanLIVE that the rising fuel prices were going to hurt consumers because petrol is going to become more expensive.