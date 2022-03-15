Drivers fork out hundreds of rands more to fill tank as fuel price rises
The series of this year's hefty fuel price increases have seen those with large cars paying almost an additional R500 for a full tank of fuel while those with small cars are forking out R150 more compared to March last year.
The fuel price increases have also seen those driving midrange passenger vehicles like a Toyota Corolla and VW Polo popping out more than R1,000 for a full tank of fuel.
This makes the Renault Kwid, at R604 a tank, one of the few cars to be filled up for less than R1,000.
The fuel price increase is mainly a result of a weaker rand and soaring brent crude oil prices due to the war Russia has unleashed on Ukraine
AA spokesperson Layton Beard told SowetanLIVE that the rising fuel prices were going to hurt consumers because petrol is going to become more expensive.
Beard said the AA was due to release a mid-month fuel price estimation for April on Tuesday.
Those driving a Range Rover Sport SE, a gas guzzler which comes with an 86-litre fuel tank, from this month have been parting ways with R1,681 for diesel. Range Rover Sport SE drivers last year in March paid R1,219 for a tank.
Drivers of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Ranger are also not having it easy as they are footing a bill of R1,564 for 80-litres of diesel full tank. Last year this time they were paying R1,134.
Fortuner and Ranger drivers are closely followed by owners of a Ferrari F8 Tributo, who are spending R1,684 to fill up the 78-litre high-powered vehicle.
The drivers of the BMW 3 series, which has a 59-litre tank, have seen the cost of filling up rising to R1,274 from R962 last year March.
With a 55-litre capacity, Toyota Quest drivers are paying R1,188 and Toyota Cross drivers are forking out R1,015 for 47 litres of fuel.
The latest data from the Central Energy Fund shows that consumers will experience more pain when filling up their cars next month.
In its mid-month fuel prediction, the CEF says that motorists will pay more than R2 for 95 Octane of petrol and more than R3 for diesel.
