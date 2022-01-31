Two new housemates rock Big Brother house as none is evicted

In a surprise twist, instead of an eviction on Sunday night, Big Brother Mzansi left viewers and the housemates speechless with the introduction of two new contestants.

Host of the show, Lawrence Maleka, introduced an impressively tall Nthabii as well as a music producer and self-proclaimed ladies’ man Vyno Miller as the newest housemates.

This comes a few days after Keamogetswe “QV” Motlhale abruptly exited the show to protect her mental health.

The live show opened with a fiery performance from the queen of Limpopo dance Makhadzi, performing her hit song, Yellow Bone. Her performance was followed by a recap of the week which included a few tasks the housemates had to complete.

One of the most memorable tasks was when the housemates had to share their life stories, which led to QV leaving the house last Wednesday.