Big Brother Mzansi's 'QV' leaves the show to 'protect her mental health'

Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Keamogetswe "QV" Motlhale from Mahikeng, has abruptly exited the show less than 72 hours after joining to protect her mental health.

Mzansi Magic on Wednesday confirmed that Motlhale decided to leave the show based on "personal reasons".

The 23-year-old’s exit comes a day after the housemates were given a task on Monday to open up and share about their upbringing and life stories.

This is where Motlhale revealed to the other housemates that she was a rape survivor.

“Before the age of seven, I had already experienced sexual abuse from three different men. I am going to talk about one in particular, because [then], I guess, you guys will better understand who I am,” she said.

She further opened about her childhood trauma, detailing the abuse she survived at the hand of a close relative member.

The other housemates then comforted an emotional Motlhale, who departed the show a day later.