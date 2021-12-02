The skirt reclaims popularity in men's fashion

When it comes to fashion trends, some can be much more daunting than others. Whether it’s those deep necklines and bootlegs from the 1970s or the skinny jeans takeover from the late 2000s, sometimes the fun side of fashion can leave others shy.

As more of ama2000 take over social media these days, we get to see trends one could not imagine they would participate in, especially when it comes to gender. In an era where manscara and manscaping are big, the youth of today has also brought the skirt back into men’s fashion.

While this is something we’ve seen in Xhosa culture’s imibhaco and even Zulu’s ibheshu, a young and old generation is embracing a new way of dressing.

Not sure how to take on the trend? Here are our tips for the brave and bashful gents on rocking skirts.

Knee-length Kings

Skirts need not be intimidating initiation for the first-time buyer. Two things to keep in mind when shopping for skirts is length and fit. Skirts will move and feel different depending on their length and how close they are to the body. Your safe zone would be a length above the knees that flows into an "A" shape.

Lords of Layers

An easy way of adopting the style is using it as a layering tool. Wear it under slim or skinny fit trousers with boots for a Covid-friendly night out. You can also use large scarves tied at the waste to create a la Calvin Klein spring/summer 2021.

Daring Dukes

For those who aren’t too reserved to try fuller skirts, pair yours with over-sized tees in the summer to compliment the silhouette. This works best for those with a streetwear-inspired sense of style.