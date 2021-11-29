Olebogeng Ledimo: Wonderful world of wearable art

Merging one-of-a-kind paintings and bespoke tailoring has been part of the DNA of Olebogeng Ledimo’s fashion label House of Olé, which he founded in 2002. The Bloemfontein-born designer has also served as creative director at streetwear brand Loxion Kulca since 2006.

When you set foot in his atelier — which looks more like an art gallery — in Randburg the artwork relays the story of the fashion house before you see the clothes.

Most of the paintings are in black and white, because Ledimo doesn’t dream in colour, he later tells me. This artwork has been the departure point of his collections for the past 19 years.

But for S1981, Ledimo was given a vibrant front page with the colourful South African flag and Nelson Mandela centre stage, a day after Madiba was sworn in as the first Black president of the country on 10 May 1994.

“I had a vision of communicating what Sowetan represents to those who do not know of it. Maybe because of ignorance or because it’s not in your face,” Ledimo explains. “So, if you tell a story in a cool way [young people] will relate and want to know more. My target was not someone who grew up with the newspaper, but someone who doesn’t necessarily know the paper but knows the brand Sowetan.

“I’m hoping that Gen Z will look at the garments and realise how powerful Sowetan is. Growing up in Bloemfontein, we didn’t have much happening in fashion, and Sowetan would report on what happened at events. It used to be our social media, in a way, and it’s important that we preserve that legacy.”