Wolvaardt wants SA to build up momentum for World Cup with series win over WI

Momentum Proteas rising star batter Laura Wolvaardt can’t wait to strut out to the middle and wield the willow in the four-match ODI series against the West Indies which starts in Johannesburg on Friday.

While the SA senior women’s national cricket team last played as a unit in a five-match ODI series against the same West Indies in the Caribbean in September last year, Wolvaardt had valuable time in the middle having featured regularly for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League in November.

The only breather she had was for the short festive period but that was ages ago, according to the Milnerton-born Western Province opening batter.

“I’m really looking forward to get out there in the middle and I’ll be looking to stay focused and bat long innings,” said the youngster who turns 23 on April 26.