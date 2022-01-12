New Skeem Saam cast reminisce about high school days

It's back-to-school on Skeem Saam with the introduction of five new Turfloop High learners set to heat up the small screen.

The SABC 1 daily drama will introduce the new actors tonight, portraying grade 8 pupils and tackling new storylines focused on teenage angst, social media and sex.

“There are so many emotions running through my body but I’m mostly feeling overwhelmed, yet honoured. I'm super-excited because it’s my first time appearing on TV and this is about to be a new stepping stone in my journey,” Mosa Nkwashu, who plays Lewatle, gushed to Sowetan.

Nkwashu starts grade 10 today. The 15-year-old is also a model and a netball player.

“I plan on balancing school and my new role by improving my multi-tasking and time management skills. I always have a schedule. I believe that I have prepared myself mentally and physically,” she said.

Thabiso Molokomme portrays the role of Paxton. The 20-year-old graduate completed his operations management course at the University of Johannesburg top of his class.

"I know that Skeem Saam will change my life, but at the same time will enable me to inspire so many young people in a positive way, not only from my province [Limpopo] but our continent,” said Molokomme.