New Skeem Saam cast reminisce about high school days
Actors tackle storylines focused on teen angst, social media and sex
It's back-to-school on Skeem Saam with the introduction of five new Turfloop High learners set to heat up the small screen.
The SABC 1 daily drama will introduce the new actors tonight, portraying grade 8 pupils and tackling new storylines focused on teenage angst, social media and sex.
“There are so many emotions running through my body but I’m mostly feeling overwhelmed, yet honoured. I'm super-excited because it’s my first time appearing on TV and this is about to be a new stepping stone in my journey,” Mosa Nkwashu, who plays Lewatle, gushed to Sowetan.
Nkwashu starts grade 10 today. The 15-year-old is also a model and a netball player.
“I plan on balancing school and my new role by improving my multi-tasking and time management skills. I always have a schedule. I believe that I have prepared myself mentally and physically,” she said.
Thabiso Molokomme portrays the role of Paxton. The 20-year-old graduate completed his operations management course at the University of Johannesburg top of his class.
"I know that Skeem Saam will change my life, but at the same time will enable me to inspire so many young people in a positive way, not only from my province [Limpopo] but our continent,” said Molokomme.
“In high school, I was not as cool and the most spoken about and liked by girls as Paxton is. But with Paxton, he does that so effortlessly, which kind of makes me relive my high school experience in a very cool way.
“Everyone loved me in high school. I was one of the top students as well, which amplified the confidence I have in my intellect.”
Molokomme advised the class of 2022 to make friends with people smarter than them as he believes that will motivate individuals to perform better.
Zizo Sobhutyu plays the role of Mosebjadi and is a grade 11 pupil.
"I remember having cold feet about my first day in high school as I wasn't sure if I was going to fit in or if I will get friends, but my day was the complete opposite of my imagination," Sobhutyu said.
"I remember the learners being so loving and open and I did just fine on my first day. I'm the type of person who studies hard. I believe what you put in is what you get out.
"My advice to the class of 2022 is to be committed to your craft. It is best to start revising now and preparing so that you can build your performance, rather than waiting up until exam time in order to start studying."
