Cedric Fourie opens his heart on love and laughter
Actor talks about life when the camera stops rolling
Cedric Fourie has garnered fame for his twisted turn as ruthless businessman Lehasa Maphosa in Skeem Saam and recently as charming Dr Mthembu in Durban Gen.
The latter has been a dream come true for Fourie, as playing a doctor was always on his acting to-do list.
Sowetan gets to know who Fourie is away from the limelight:
Who is Cedric Fourie?
He is a father, son and brother and grandson. He is a businessman, a University of Cape Town graduate, an actor, a network engineer – he is basically a lover of all things good. He is passionate about helping people from underprivileged backgrounds. He is also all about seeing growth in circumstances unimaginable.
How would you best describe your fashion sense?
I dress according to how I feel. I like experimenting. If I feel good and happy, and because I am a storyteller by nature, one can at times tell how I feel based on how I am dressed. No-one really inspires my look, my inspiration comes from what I see all around me.
What is your love language?
Words of affirmation. I believe we need to communicate verbally not just through actions because those can be misinterpreted. I think as people we have to be good at communicating verbally – we need to say what we mean and mean what we say. It’s easier to communicate your true intentions with words. I also love presence. Being present is a love language on its own.
If you could pause any moment in your life, which would it be?
I don’t believe in pausing moments. I believe in living it and outliving a moment and recreating it if you feel like you’re not done with that moment.
But if I were to pause any moment, it would have to be when my name was called as an official University of Cape Town graduate at the virtual graduation ceremony. I went on a baecation in Thailand, it was extremely amazing, I will pause that.
What personal feature are you most insecure about?
My skin tone. I’ve got uneven skin tone. I hate it so much. Like, my body from my head to knees is one skin colour and then my calves are a shade darker as well as my hands. I don’t understand why but I just don’t like it. It’s almost like there are two people in one body.
What’s the one song you are embarrassed with in your playlist?
It would have to be DJ Mujava's Mugwanti that’s still on my playlist and I need to get rid of it. This song’s bass-used to make us go crazy back in the day but now I can’t be playing those type of songs.
What always makes you laugh?
A lot of things make me laugh. My humour is so broad; I find humour in almost everything. Like I can be in the scariest of situations in life but if there is something I can spot that’s funny, I will burst out laughing and try to find my way back into fear mode. I also enjoy teasing people, especially people I work with. A lot of people think I’m this guy with muscles who’s all serious only to find out that I am all about laughter.
If you weren’t afraid what would you do?
I’d open a scrapyard. I would then start a gas company and start a journalism degree and also do economics. Oh, I also have a fetish which is wanting to have a baby with someone else. My partner and I joke about this a lot but yeah, if I wasn’t afraid, I’d have a baby with someone else and probably get married to my partner.
What secret talent do you have?
I am an amazing cook. I am a poet and writer.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.