Cedric Fourie opens his heart on love and laughter

Cedric Fourie has garnered fame for his twisted turn as ruthless businessman Lehasa Maphosa in Skeem Saam and recently as charming Dr Mthembu in Durban Gen.

The latter has been a dream come true for Fourie, as playing a doctor was always on his acting to-do list.

Sowetan gets to know who Fourie is away from the limelight:

Who is Cedric Fourie?

He is a father, son and brother and grandson. He is a businessman, a University of Cape Town graduate, an actor, a network engineer – he is basically a lover of all things good. He is passionate about helping people from underprivileged backgrounds. He is also all about seeing growth in circumstances unimaginable.

How would you best describe your fashion sense?

I dress according to how I feel. I like experimenting. If I feel good and happy, and because I am a storyteller by nature, one can at times tell how I feel based on how I am dressed. No-one really inspires my look, my inspiration comes from what I see all around me.

What is your love language?

Words of affirmation. I believe we need to communicate verbally not just through actions because those can be misinterpreted. I think as people we have to be good at communicating verbally – we need to say what we mean and mean what we say. It’s easier to communicate your true intentions with words. I also love presence. Being present is a love language on its own.

If you could pause any moment in your life, which would it be?

I don’t believe in pausing moments. I believe in living it and outliving a moment and recreating it if you feel like you’re not done with that moment.

But if I were to pause any moment, it would have to be when my name was called as an official University of Cape Town graduate at the virtual graduation ceremony. I went on a baecation in Thailand, it was extremely amazing, I will pause that.