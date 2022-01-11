News

Relocate parliament to Mamelodi – residents

Community says history is on their side

By Dimakatso Modipa - 11 January 2022 - 22:08

Residents of Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, are pushing to have the parliament of SA relocated to the township.

The move, endorsed in a recent meeting attended by various stakeholders, including the community, taxi industry, comes after the parliament was destroyed by fire last week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town