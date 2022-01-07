Heartthrob Yonda Thomas started out as a diplomat

Yonda Thomas has in recent years proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the film and television industry.



The heartthrob actor is best known for his Netflix roles on How To Ruin Christmas, Seriously Single, Mrs Right Guy and Happiness Ever After.

Born in the small town of Mthatha in Eastern Cape, Thomas remembers being a curious child who always wondered how the world works.

“I was raised by my mother. I grew up as a child who wanted to discover the world. I was quite adventurous but I remember being fascinated by acting and inquisitive on how actors manage to pull off such convincing storylines,” Thomas says.

“As intuitive as I was about the arts, I later realised I couldn’t pursue acting because I had no formal training, even though I tried out a few drama classes back in primary school.”

While he had a burning desire to become an actor, the 36-year-old chose a safer option by obtaining a degree in public administration. After graduating, Thomas moved to Gauteng in 2008 to become a diplomat.

“During this period I wasn’t aware that my life was about to change. This one time my brother asked me to accompany him to an audition. I was reluctant at first but I ended up going with him,” Thomas recalls.

“When we got there, we found a very long queue. As we were waiting in line, my brother asked me to help him rehearse the monologue given to him, and so I did. When we got closer to the audition room, I told him that seeing that I knew the monologue, I was also going to give it a try.