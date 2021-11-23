Lovebirds Lerumo, Seipati prove love conquers all
Scandal! characters get their happily-ever after
Scandal! characters Seipati (Nolo Seabi) and Lerumo (Tshepo Mosese) finally tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding that brought love and families together, proving to viewers that love truly conquers all.
Last night viewers of the e.tv soapie witnessed as the onscreen couple got their happily-ever after.
“How things fell into place for Lerumo and Seipati was just so cute, how they fought to stay together proves that their love is meant to be. Maybe the timing of their relationship was off because Lerumo was in a long-distance relationship at first, however, he ended things with Yvonne just to be with Seipati – that to me is beautiful because he believed in his love for her,” Seabi told SMag.
Mosese added: "I believe Lerumo had found the love of his life, which was Anzani who he was married to for years but to me, Seipati is the perfect fit for him to settle down with. Their love for each other just fits on like a glove, well according to me.”
Mosese over the years has gained popularity as the show's resident police officer.
”I say this because finally the honest and trusted police officer finally found someone that brings peace and joy to his life. Lerumo has had many women in his life; one like Yvonne, who tossed him about and took advantage of his love but that experience taught him to never be gullible in relationships,” Mosese said.
“The Anzani kind of love saw Lerumo at his most vulnerable because he was coming from a very terrible background that lacked love and affection. But here was this princess who loved Lerumo unconditionally – that was pure love.”
“At first it seemed that Lerumo and Seipati are getting married because of the love they both share for Tebello, but that was not the case. Even though Seipati is Tebello’s mother, she and Lerumo grew a special bond that grew their love for each other even when families didn’t approve of their love, they still pushed through."
