Lovebirds Lerumo, Seipati prove love conquers all





Scandal! characters Seipati (Nolo Seabi) and Lerumo (Tshepo Mosese) finally tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding that brought love and families together, proving to viewers that love truly conquers all.

Last night viewers of the e.tv soapie witnessed as the onscreen couple got their happily-ever after.

“How things fell into place for Lerumo and Seipati was just so cute, how they fought to stay together proves that their love is meant to be. Maybe the timing of their relationship was off because Lerumo was in a long-distance relationship at first, however, he ended things with Yvonne just to be with Seipati – that to me is beautiful because he believed in his love for her,” Seabi told SMag.