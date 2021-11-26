Lehlogonolo Machaba won’t be silenced

Dear South Africa,

What a beautiful yet traumatised nation you are. I’ve always dreamt of living my authentic life unapologetically, despite the challenges that come with that. Through you I’ve learned that happiness and trauma go hand in hand. I’ve always tried to show people that everyone has a different perception of gender and sexual issues. But I recognise that this pursuit can never be fully realised in South Africa in its current iteration.

We still have a long journey ahead in our search for a truly egalitarian society. I’ll always have faith that good will overcome evil. I’m generally appreciative for having been taught to be tough, but I’m also terrified for the upcoming generation. If it's not too much, try to be caring, in particular at the department of home affairs. All of us need love.

I love the way we have variety in each part of our reality, but why is it so hard to view transgender and homosexuality as another component of that variety? You are a wonderful country with stunning scenery. You won’t ever try to change the way you look. Then let me partake in my reality and temperament. Try not to question my presence, since I’m essential in nature, after all.

Your music is uproarious in the street, but why is my community silenced the second we attempt to talk, South Africa? I love you with every one of your defects, yet it is hard for me to feel good on your roads. You’ve rejected me and restricted my freedom so that I can’t support a fundamental living. You've hushed my reality and tried to imagine me away.

Show kids in school the variety of life — the genuine variety. At least try to disgrace my sort less. After all, we are all people. We should begin discussing our trauma openly, and find ways of destroying it. Allow schools to begin teaching sex education.