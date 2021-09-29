‘Middleman’ in Gupta-linked Transnet corruption saga arrested en route to Dubai

An alleged middleman in the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption saga is expected to make his first appearance in Johannesburg’s Palm Ridge specialised crimes court on Wednesday.

He was apprehended by police at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night just before boarding a flight to Dubai.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindi Seboka said the arrest “is linked to money laundering of the proceeds from contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments Capital and Trillian as well as theft by Regiments fund managers from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund”.

It was revealed at the state capture inquiry hat the two companies allegedly fleeced Transnet of billions.