Miley Cyrus drips in a Thebe Magugu creation

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has joined the list of international stars such as Issa Rae and Beyoncé who have rocked a Thebe Magugu creation.

The Hannah Montana star was spotted wearing a strappy red suit from the award-winning fashion designer's menswear collection while sitting in a private jet.

Dubbing her the "queen of everything" in his Twitter post, Magugu shared his excitement to see the first male collection from his clothing line being worn by a female star of such a magnitude.