Miley Cyrus drips in a Thebe Magugu creation
American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has joined the list of international stars such as Issa Rae and Beyoncé who have rocked a Thebe Magugu creation.
The Hannah Montana star was spotted wearing a strappy red suit from the award-winning fashion designer's menswear collection while sitting in a private jet.
Dubbing her the "queen of everything" in his Twitter post, Magugu shared his excitement to see the first male collection from his clothing line being worn by a female star of such a magnitude.
Queen of everything @MileyCyrus wearing the Strappy Red Suit from our first menswear collection 📎— THEBE MAGUGU (@_ThebeMagugu_) August 2, 2021
Doublethink SS22 pic.twitter.com/muEgGoYY9N
Speaking on his designs, Thebe explained how he constantly seeks new ways of presenting women and men with clothing that embraces and enhances their everyday experience.
"Sleek, forward-looking design intersects with motifs & details that draw from our continent’s storied past, complex present and exciting imagined futures, providing smart, multifaceted clothes that mirror the inspiring qualities of the people they are made for,” said the local designer who seems to have captured the hearts of stars abroad with his take on fashion.