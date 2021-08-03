S Mag

Miley Cyrus drips in a Thebe Magugu creation

By Masego Seemela - 03 August 2021 - 12:30
Miley Cyrus is spotted wearing a red suit from Thebe Magugu's first male collection.
American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has joined the list of international stars such as Issa Rae and Beyoncé who have rocked a Thebe Magugu creation. 

The Hannah Montana star was spotted wearing a strappy red suit from the award-winning fashion designer's menswear collection while sitting in a private jet. 

Dubbing her the "queen of everything" in his Twitter post, Magugu shared his excitement to see the first male collection from his clothing line being worn by a female star of such a magnitude.

Speaking on his designs, Thebe explained how he constantly seeks new ways of presenting women and men with clothing that embraces and enhances their everyday experience.

"Sleek, forward-looking design intersects with motifs & details that draw from our continent’s storied past, complex present and exciting imagined futures, providing smart, multifaceted clothes that mirror the inspiring qualities of the people they are made for,” said the local designer who seems to have captured the hearts of stars abroad with his take on fashion.

