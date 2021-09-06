A seat at Anele Zondo’s table

This philanthropic bent is something Zondo gets from her mother. “My mom will not have anything but will rather give what she has to other people. She taught us that you always have enough to give someone else. She’s a teacher. My father was a principal. He passed on in 2004. He left my mom as a single mother. Even with identifying the schools in KZN, she played such a big role.” It touches an emotional chord with her.

“What you have to give is enough. What I have is enough. Who I am is enough. That’s why I love the #YouBelongAsYouAre because it says ‘You belong on this earth and there is no other you. So give off that energy.’”

In some ways, whatever Zondo has done and lived through has prepared her for what she set her mind to. In other ways, she adopted her way of seeing the world from family. But the grit is something she has developed herself and uses in the next phase of her career.

“There are so many challenges in this sector as a woman. We make it look glam but it’s very male-dominated.” What’s important to her is “being the women who are at the table and who can help other women get to the table.”

