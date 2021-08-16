The vocal queen: Bathabise ‘Thabsie’ Vokwana

THABSIE SPEAKS:

The best thing about being a woman in 2021 is being able to diversify. This pandemic has taught me that you need to diversify, you need to know how to switch it up, because the bag that you’re used to getting could be taken away because of Covid-19. I was only doing music and then, when the pandemic hit, I expanded to become a social media influencer. The cool thing is that the struggle has shown how women can really step up and prove they are strong enough to survive all this. The worst thing is being in a pandemic — for both men and women. The day-to-day of it is difficult to manoeuvre.

In its protection of women, SA lags. Every industry has such a huge disparity between what women and men make financially. I also think men should be more accountable, and at the top of the list, of course, is GBV. It’s always women speaking out for other women. It’s time for men to speak out for women too.

Mzansi is definitely ready for a woman president. I feel we simply need a good leader. Women are so multifaceted, and a woman president would thrive.

As Black women, we are indeed naturally strong. It’s within us and our melanin. A woman should not be boxed in. A woman should not have to struggle or put up with nonsense to be happy. We need to just drop all the narratives. People need to live without labels.

I’m the fourth of five girls. If you include my mom, my dad had to live with six women. So, sisterhood is key in my life. From a young age, I’ve seen the power of women coming together, women standing together, supporting each other, and genuinely wanting to see other women succeed. I also work with an amazing brand, Brutal Fruit, through which I am part of an amazing sisterhood of like-minded, strong, and amazing women.

In March 2020, when the world stopped, I was depressed for a good two weeks. I was overwhelmed by everything that was going on. There was an eerie feeling taking over life as we knew it, and I panicked. I did, however, turn to my social media and used it as a creative outlet. Creating fun content for brands such as Brutal Fruit really helped me to find my voice and make light of a tough time. That really gave me sanity, and from there, my social media grew like crazy. I gained almost 600,000 followers last year. The biggest lesson learnt through all of that was to not box myself in, and I was forcefully geared through other realms of creativity outside of music.

I’m working on an album. It’s 99% done. It’s actually been ready, it’s just that Covid-19 has made me hold back on releasing it. I want some sort of stability before I can really fully push my music and experience, once again, the freedom of being able to be an artist and engage with fans. With the new album, fans will hear two sides of me: one half of it is R&B and the other, the Afropop Thabsie everyone loves and has grown familiar with, with easy-listening, catchy songs.

Brutal Fruit #YouBelongAsYouAre means you don’t have to change who you are, or be something different, regardless of what space you’re in. I love the message of self-acceptance.

