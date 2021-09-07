South Africa

SA records 5,372 new Covid-19 cases and 282 deaths in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 07 September 2021 - 21:19
SA recorded 5,372 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 282 coronavirus-related fatalities.
Image: 123RF/perig76

This means that there have been 2,829,435 total cases to date and 83,899 deaths, according to the latest NICD figures.

Of the new cases, KwaZulu-Natal was still the worst-hit with 1,348 confirmed new infections. The Eastern Cape recorded 1,287, the Western Cape 948, the Free State 581 and Gauteng 457.

According to the NICD, there were 302 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now in hospital to 11,429 countrywide.

