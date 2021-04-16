Anele spreads wings to be 'flyest' TV presenter in world
Starlet holds three presenting gigs
Anele Zondo plans to be the flyest presenter in the world and she’s on track with three current presenting gigs.
The 26-year-old starlet is the co-presenter for Friday night show Massive Music on Mzansi Magic, The Next Big Trender on new DSTV channel Honey and Celeb Rides on Ignition TV...
