The on-screen starlet and DJ: Thuli ‘P’ Phongolo

I love how this new generation is changing the status quo. The mindset adjustment comes with requiring men to not be entitled to us and our sexuality. As women, we need to allow ourselves to unlearn backward ways that seek to define who we are. So I think that once we start shifting our mindset, unboxing, and seeing ourselves as human beings deciding our own fate, that’s when we’ll see change. Respecting each other’s boundaries will also see change in the right direction.

We need men to step up. They must not just see the wrongdoings of other men; they must also look within their circles and call out the perpetrators. Mzansi is ready for a woman president. What would have made us not ready? That’s the question we need to be asking ourselves. There have always been educated women, great humanitarians with strong values, who displayed great examples of leadership. Even at schools, we have head girls, for example, who are selected based on their leadership qualities and consistency. Why not apply that same method for a woman to lead the country?

I don’t completely shut down the “strong Black woman” narrative. I say be balanced, be strong, and express your authentic self. In life, we don’t function with just one emotion and don’t resolve every situation we go through in one way only. We respond differently depending on the ordeal or experience. Sometimes we are strong, and other times less so. Let’s take the “Black” out of it. Let’s say, ‘Be a strong human who is able to say, I’m in tune with my feelings: I can be soft, gentle, fragile, vulnerable, and I can accept all those emotions. But also don’t forget the side of me that is strong and able to be fierce and speak my truth.’ I for one love being a strong woman, and I also love my fragile side — I am both these amazing women.

My life requires me to be both. Sisterhood, like any other relationship, must be based on chemistry. I think women want everyone to get along. Sometimes it’s okay to appreciate and celebrate someone and like them from afar. Sisterhood is key to realising you’re not alone and you’re safe. Sisterhood means being in a space where there’s no male-figure validation but acceptance from someone who knows and can testify to what you’ve gone through.