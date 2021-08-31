TravelTuesday: What you can expect from Jozi's new trendy hotel

A second sculpture sits holding its head above a hollow body at the top of the entrance to the hotel, the work of artist Marlene Steyn.

And inside, the space comes alive with the bold colours contained in 23-year-old Ghanian visual artist Prince Gyasi’s photographs – most of which were captured in his hometown of Accra where he’s inspired by the landscape and community around him.

While prominent artworks are permanent fixtures, many of the street-style art on display around the hotel will be changed out every six months.

A moment to relax

A big draw card – for both in-house guests and locals – is the Red Roof Bar & Terrace, complete with red-tiled swimming pool, loungers, couches and a bar from where AJ Durow, head mixologist previously from Sin+Tax, crafts bespoke cocktails.

Here, the rooftop takes on a weekend vibe with DJ sets on Fridays and Sundays.

On Fridays, you’ll need to pre-book for their Bottomless Bubbly special from 4pm to 6pm at R299 per person, and on Sundays its live music between 12pm and 4pm with half price tapas. Think crispy fried chicken bao, salmon tacos, smoked olives, perfectly fried tempura wild mushrooms and meat skewers dripping with flavour.

With spring in the air, it’s bound to be a new hotspot for sundowners with views over the leafy streets of Rosebank.

Executive Chef Genghis San also serves a host of delicious meals for breakfast, lunch or dinner downstairs in OUIBar + KTCHN. I feel eggs Benedict are always a good barometer to judge a kitchen and chef by and the plates we enjoyed for breakfast the morning after our stay in the hotel were not only perfect but possibly superb.