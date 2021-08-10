TravelTuesday | Mhondoro lodge is truly a safari dream

Finding a holiday that is fit for the whole family is no small feat. With varying tastes and personalities, planning a trip that will please everyone in the mix can prove to be a bit of a headache.

Which is why, when I invited my city-slicker sister on a weekend to the bush, I had my reservations - she is not exactly one with nature. Luckily, I needed not fear as we discovered a gem within Limpopo's Waterberg region that spared us an uncomfortable drive back home.

Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa is not only a luxurious five-star escape, it's also a mere 2.5-hour drive from Jozi.

Here's our take on why there's a little bit of something for everyone.

THE BUSH BABY

Chances are, you have initiated this getaway. Well done on your choice, because Mhondoro is home to the big five, one of the largest populations of white rhino in the world, as well as other game including cheetah, hyena and hippo.

There is ample opportunity to view the game, with two daily game drives in a private vehicle with knowledgeable rangers. If you're lucky and you end up with our guide, Dwayne, he will even go as far as to identify animals via their digestive deposits. Each drive offers something different, with quaint stops at various vantage points across the expansive reserve where you are treated to a snack and some drinks.