TravelTuesday: Now is the best time to visit Victoria Falls

Highlights you shouldn’t miss

1. If visiting the falls from the Zimbabwean side, you will need to do so from inside Victoria Falls National Park. With 15 viewpoints, it is possible to walk through the park and meander through the rainforest, admiring the falls from every angle but it’s advisable to go on a guided tour of the falls so as not to miss small, interesting details along the way. When the falls are in full flood, you’d best rent a poncho at the entrance of the gate unless you don’t mind going through what feels like a cold shower at certain points along the way.

2. Learn about the construction of the Victoria Falls Bridge and stare into the boiling pot on a bridge tour. Travel and adventure company Shearwater operate the bridge tour which starts with an animated and enjoyable explanation of how the bridge was constructed (it was quite a feat) before you strap into a harness, undergo a security briefing and make your way to the walkway running below the main bridge. From here you have the best view into what is called the boiling pot – or the pool of water where the falls gather before heading down the bends and turns of the gorge. When the sun shines, a permanent rainbow can be seen, either to the left or right of the bridge, depending on the sun’s position. This is not recommended for travellers with a fear of heights but is probably one of the most spectacular views – not of the falls directly but of the magnificence of the place.

3. Catch your breath on a Zambezi River cruise. An easy and enjoyable way to ease into a trip to Vic Falls is by taking a sunset cruise on the Zambezi river. View wildlife from the boat, sip on a sundowner and spot the mist rising from the crashing falls in the distance.